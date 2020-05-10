Global Hospitality Property Management Software Market 2019 -2024

Property management software helps property managers manage their daily operations. These operations include tenant and lease tracking, accounting, and building maintenance. The software solution provides property managers a centralized platform to view all their properties. It also ensures the progress of other property-related operations such as supervising maintenance tasks and addressing the needs of tenants.

Scope of the Report:

The global Hospitality Property Management Software market is dominated by companies from Oracles which account for 17% market share in 2017, top three players occupy for over 30% market share in 2017.

The global Hospitality Property Management Software market is valued at 690 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1010 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Hospitality Property Management Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Hospitality Property Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Hospitality Property Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Oracles

Protel

Infor

Guestline

IQware

PAR Springer Miller

Amadeus

Maestro (Northwind)

Agilysys

Sihot(GUBSE AG)

Hetras (Shiji Group)

InnQuest Software

SutiSoft, Inc.

Cloudbeds

eZee Absolute

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Table of Contents

1 Hospitality Property Management Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hospitality Property Management Software

1.2 Classification of Hospitality Property Management Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Hospitality Property Management Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Hospitality Property Management Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 On-Premise

1.2.4 Cloud-Based

1.3 Global Hospitality Property Management Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hospitality Property Management Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 SMEs

1.3.3 Large Enterprise

1.4 Global Hospitality Property Management Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Hospitality Property Management Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Hospitality Property Management Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Hospitality Property Management Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Hospitality Property Management Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Hospitality Property Management Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Hospitality Property Management Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Hospitality Property Management Software (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Oracles

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hospitality Property Management Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Oracles Hospitality Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Protel

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hospitality Property Management Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Protel Hospitality Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Infor

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hospitality Property Management Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Infor Hospitality Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Guestline

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hospitality Property Management Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Guestline Hospitality Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 IQware

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hospitality Property Management Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 IQware Hospitality Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 PAR Springer Miller

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Hospitality Property Management Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 PAR Springer Miller Hospitality Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Amadeus

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Hospitality Property Management Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Amadeus Hospitality Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Maestro (Northwind)

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Hospitality Property Management Software Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Maestro (Northwind) Hospitality Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Agilysys

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Hospitality Property Management Software Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Agilysys Hospitality Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Sihot(GUBSE AG)

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Hospitality Property Management Software Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Sihot(GUBSE AG) Hospitality Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Hetras (Shiji Group)

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Hospitality Property Management Software Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Hetras (Shiji Group) Hospitality Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 InnQuest Software

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Hospitality Property Management Software Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 InnQuest Software Hospitality Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 SutiSoft, Inc.

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Hospitality Property Management Software Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 SutiSoft, Inc. Hospitality Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Cloudbeds

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Hospitality Property Management Software Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Cloudbeds Hospitality Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 eZee Absolute

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Hospitality Property Management Software Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 eZee Absolute Hospitality Property Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

………………

