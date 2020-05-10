Global Food And Beverage Metal Cans Market 2019 -2024

A metal can is a single-walled container constructed wholly of tinplate, blackplate (including tin-free steel), waste plate, aluminum sheet or impact extrusions, designed for packaging products.

Scope of the Report:

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Ball Corporation and Crown Holdings have relative higher level of product?s quality. As to EU, Ardagh group has become as a leader.

The key consumption markets locate at developed region. The North America takes the market share of 26.96%, followed by Europe with 22.34%. Asia is projected to be the fastest-growing market for food & beverage metal cans due to booming economy with a large population base ready to spend on processed food & beverages, and rapidly growing consumer markets of China, India, and Japan.

The worldwide market for Food and Beverage Metal Cans is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 60000 million US$ in 2024, from 51700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Food and Beverage Metal Cans in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings

Ardagh group

Toyo Seikan

Silgan Holdings Inc

Can Pack Group

BWAY Corporation

ORG Technology

CPMC Holdings

Hokkan Holdings

Baosteel Packaging

Showa Aluminum Can Corporation

ShengXing Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Three-Piece cans

Two-piece Cans

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Industry

Beverage Industry

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Food and Beverage Metal Cans market.

Chapter 1, to describe Food and Beverage Metal Cans Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Food and Beverage Metal Cans, with sales, revenue, and price of Food and Beverage Metal Cans, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Food and Beverage Metal Cans, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Food and Beverage Metal Cans market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Food and Beverage Metal Cans sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Food and Beverage Metal Cans Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Three-Piece cans

1.2.2 Two-piece Cans

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Food Industry

1.3.2 Beverage Industry

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Ball Corporation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Food and Beverage Metal Cans Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Ball Corporation Food and Beverage Metal Cans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Crown Holdings

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Food and Beverage Metal Cans Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Crown Holdings Food and Beverage Metal Cans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Ardagh group

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Food and Beverage Metal Cans Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Ardagh group Food and Beverage Metal Cans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Toyo Seikan

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Food and Beverage Metal Cans Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Toyo Seikan Food and Beverage Metal Cans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Silgan Holdings Inc

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Food and Beverage Metal Cans Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Silgan Holdings Inc Food and Beverage Metal Cans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Can Pack Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Food and Beverage Metal Cans Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Can Pack Group Food and Beverage Metal Cans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 BWAY Corporation

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Food and Beverage Metal Cans Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 BWAY Corporation Food and Beverage Metal Cans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 ORG Technology

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Food and Beverage Metal Cans Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 ORG Technology Food and Beverage Metal Cans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 CPMC Holdings

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Food and Beverage Metal Cans Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 CPMC Holdings Food and Beverage Metal Cans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Hokkan Holdings

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Food and Beverage Metal Cans Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Hokkan Holdings Food and Beverage Metal Cans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Baosteel Packaging

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Food and Beverage Metal Cans Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Baosteel Packaging Food and Beverage Metal Cans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Showa Aluminum Can Corporation

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Food and Beverage Metal Cans Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Showa Aluminum Can Corporation Food and Beverage Metal Cans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 ShengXing Group

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Food and Beverage Metal Cans Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 ShengXing Group Food and Beverage Metal Cans Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

