Global Cement Kilns Market 2019 -2024

Cement kilns are used for the pyro processing stage of manufacture of Portland and other types of hydraulic cement, in which calcium carbonate reacts with silica-bearing minerals to form a mixture of calcium silicates. Over a billion tons of cement is made per year, and cement kilns are the heart of this production process: their capacity usually defines the capacity of the cement plant. As the main energy-consuming and greenhouse-gas?emitting stage of cement manufacture, improvement of kiln efficiency has been the central concern of cement manufacturing technology.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing motivation for manufacturers in the regions of China and Europe to pay attention to the products because of the demand. Increasing of cement fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, Demand in developing countries such as India ,Middle East and Africa will drive growth of the global cement kilns market.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the cement kilns market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the cement kilns market indicated that China would account for the highest sales in 2023 with close to 42 percent of global sales value coming from this region. But regions such as Middle East &Africa and CIS Regions will have great potential. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

The worldwide market for Cement Kilns is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 730 million US$ in 2024, from 580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Cement Kilns in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

FLSmidth

Thyssenkrupp

Pengfei Group

CITIC HIC

CBMI

Hongxing Machinery

KHD

FIVES Group

NHI

Tongli Heavy Machinery

Chanderpur

IKN GmbH

UBE Machinery

Boardman

Shanghai Minggong

Feeco

CHMP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Less than 2000ton/day

2000-5000ton/day

More than 5000ton/day

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Wet Cement Production

Dry Cement Production

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Cement Kilns market.

Chapter 1, to describe Cement Kilns Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Cement Kilns, with sales, revenue, and price of Cement Kilns, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Cement Kilns, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Cement Kilns market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cement Kilns sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cement Kilns Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Less than 2000ton/day

1.2.2 2000-5000ton/day

1.2.3 More than 5000ton/day

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Wet Cement Production

1.3.2 Dry Cement Production

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 FLSmidth

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cement Kilns Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 FLSmidth Cement Kilns Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Thyssenkrupp

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cement Kilns Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Thyssenkrupp Cement Kilns Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Pengfei Group

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cement Kilns Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Pengfei Group Cement Kilns Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 CITIC HIC

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Cement Kilns Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 CITIC HIC Cement Kilns Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 CBMI

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Cement Kilns Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 CBMI Cement Kilns Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Hongxing Machinery

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Cement Kilns Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Hongxing Machinery Cement Kilns Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 KHD

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Cement Kilns Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 KHD Cement Kilns Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 FIVES Group

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Cement Kilns Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 FIVES Group Cement Kilns Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 NHI

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Cement Kilns Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 NHI Cement Kilns Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Tongli Heavy Machinery

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Cement Kilns Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Tongli Heavy Machinery Cement Kilns Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Chanderpur

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Cement Kilns Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Chanderpur Cement Kilns Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 IKN GmbH

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Cement Kilns Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 IKN GmbH Cement Kilns Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 UBE Machinery

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Cement Kilns Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 UBE Machinery Cement Kilns Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Boardman

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Cement Kilns Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Boardman Cement Kilns Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Shanghai Minggong

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Cement Kilns Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Shanghai Minggong Cement Kilns Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 Feeco

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Cement Kilns Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 Feeco Cement Kilns Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.17 CHMP

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Cement Kilns Type and Applications

2.17.2.1 Product A

2.17.2.2 Product B

2.17.3 CHMP Cement Kilns Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

…………….

