Global Bioresorbable Scaffolds Market 2019 -2024

Bioabsorbable scaffolds, or naturally dissolving stents, that have been investigated include base materials that are either metals or polymers. Those that have been approved in markets around the world and thus have gained the most traction are based on polymers that are similar to those used in dissolvable stitches.

Scope of the Report:

Market competition is not intense. Abbott, Kyoto Medical, REVA Medical, Biotronik, Elixir Medical, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.

The worldwide market for Bioresorbable Scaffolds is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 21.6% over the next five years, will reach 370 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Bioresorbable Scaffolds in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Abbott

Kyoto Medical

REVA Medical

Biotronik

Elixir Medical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metal-based Bioresorbable Scaffold

Polymer-based Bioresorbable Scaffold

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital & Clinic

Medical Center

