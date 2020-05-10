Global Big Data Platform Market 2019 -2024

Big data platform is a type of IT solution that combines the features and capabilities of several big dataapplication and utilities within a single solution.

Scope of the Report:

The global Big Data Platform market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Big Data Platform.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Big Data Platform market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Big Data Platform market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Micro Focus

Actian

SAP

Teradata

Oracle

Microsoft

Google

T-Systems

Talend

Hortonworks

Syncfusion

OVH

Huawei

Amazon

NTT Data

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Cazena

Telstra

Looker

Qrious

Arcadia Data

Hitachi Vantara

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government

Education

Business

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald