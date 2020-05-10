Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | with Top Key Players The Dow Chemical Company, Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, Nufarm Limited, Croda International Plc, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V

The report consists of the CAGR figures within the historic year 2016 the bottom year 2017 and forecast year 2019-2025 of the agricultural adjuvants market that is afterwards touching the fundamentals trade. This report is fragmented into fabricates, sorts, applications, and locales. agricultural adjuvants advertise report offers points of interest of upstream crude materials, downstream request, and generation esteem with certain critical variables that can possibly lead to showcase development. agricultural adjuvants market report shares details of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and production price with bound necessary factors which will doubtless cause market growth.

The Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.01 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.71 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market is due to the rising need for improved pest management techniques.

Agricultural adjuvants are chemicals that are used to enhance the response of pesticides, and other chemical agents. Adjuvants act as additives and cannot be used to eliminate pests by themselves, Instead these just enhance and improve the ability and response of pesticides. These adjuvants are usually mixed in with pesticides or applied separately. Few of the major market competitors currently working in the agricultural adjuvants market are

· The Dow Chemical Company

· Solvay

· Evonik Industries AG

· Nufarm Limited

· Croda International Plc

· BASF SE

· Akzo Nobel N.V.

· Huntsman International LLC

· Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC

· Wilbur-Ellis Holdings Inc.

· Stepan Company

· Clariant

· Lamberti S.p.A.

Other Players are WinField Solutions LLC., Tanatex Chemicals B.V., Momentive, Interagro Ltd., Monsanto Company, ORO AGRI, Syngenta, Elkem ASA, Brandt Consolidated Inc., Monument Chemical, and Loveland Products Inc.

The global agricultural adjuvants market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of agricultural adjuvants market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

· Rising adoption of crop protecting chemicals is driving the market growth

· Increase in awareness regarding the agrochemicals and innovative farming equipment is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

· Stringent and inconsistent regulations by the authorities regarding the adjuvants is causing the market to be restrained

· Increase in the bans on a number of products is also causing the market to be restrained

Segmentation: Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market

· By Function

o Activator Adjuvants

1. Surfactants

2. Oil-based adjuvants

o Utility Adjuvants

1. Compatibility agents

2. Buffers/Acidifiers

3. Antifoam agents

4. Drift control agents

5. Water conditioners

6. Humectants

7. Deposition agents

8. Thickeners

9. Foam markers

10. Colorants

· By Chemical Group

o Alkoxylates

o Sulfonates

o Organosilicones

o Others

1. Polyacrylates

2. Phospholipids

3. Combination blends

· By Crop Type

o Cereals & Grains

1. Corn

2. Wheat

3. Rice

4. Sorghum

5. Barley

6. Oats

o Oilseeds & Pulses

1. Soybean

2. Canola

3. Cotton

4. Sunflower

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Others

1. Sugarcane

2. Turf

3. Ornamentals

4. Greenhouse & nursery plants

· By Application

o Insecticides

o Fungicides

o Herbicides

o Others

1. Fertilizers

2. Micronutrients

3. Plant growth regulators

4. Miticides

5. Acaricides

· By Formulation

o In-formulation

o Tank-mix

· By Geography

o North America

1. US

2. Canada

3. Mexico

o South America

1. Brazil

2. Argentina

3. Rest of South America

o Europe

1. Germany

2. France

3. United Kingdom

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. Russia

7. Turkey

8. Belgium

9. Netherlands

10. Switzerland

11. Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

1. Japan

2. China

3. South Korea

4. India

5. Australia

6. Singapore

7. Malaysia

8. Indonesia

9. Thailand

10. Philippines

11. Rest of Asia Pacific

o Middle East and Africa

1. South Africa

2. Egypt

3. Saudi Arabia

4. United Arab Emirates

5. Israel

6. Rest of Middle East and Africa

