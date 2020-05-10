Garlic Extract Market- Footprint, Vital Information Regarding Market With Forecast By 2025

Garlic extract, a condiment agent used as an ingredient in food as well as pharmaceutical preparations. Garlic extract is derived from garlic, which is predominantly cultivated in mainland China and India, and is traded globally. Since, the ingredient is used as condiment and flavoring agent in food industry, the growth in demand for garlic extract has higher correlation with the performance of overall food and beverages industry. Apart from condiment agent in food, garlic extract is also used in pharmaceutical formulation. Attributed to its health benefits which includes its effectiveness in many ailments associated with heart and blood system, the product has witnessed increased traction in global market.

On the backdrop of continuous increase in demand for the ingredient from food and beverages, and pharmaceutical industry, existing ingredient producers included garlic extracts in their product portfolio and stimulated the global garlic extract market. Global garlic extract market is characterized by fragmented number of players, largely operating in regional markets. However, a few multinational players are strengthening their distribution network to increase market foothold in markets that has high potential and are unorganized.

Garlic Extract Market Regional Overview:

Garlic extract has traditionally been produced and used in China for centuries and it has been a common ingredient in Mediterranean. Garlic extract is an important component for several dishes of many regions, which includes South Asia, eastern Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, southern Europe, northern Africa, and parts of Central and South America. In the north-American region the U.S.A. is prominent consumer for Garlic extract. The U.K. and the Netherlands are the major consumers for garlic extracts in Western Europe. The market for garlic extract is expected to show considerably high growth rate in North American and European region, as recently there has been an increase in popularity for garlic flavor in these regions. In Asia-Pacific region India and China are major consumers for Garlic extract.

Garlic Extract Market Drivers:

Garlic extract has a unique pungent and spicy flavor which promotes its usage as condiment and seasoning agent around the globe. Garlic extract is a key flavoring agent for fast foods such as pizza, noodles, garlic bread etc., and there has been an increase the demand for fast food globally, thereby increasing the market for Garlic extract.

Garlic extract has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties which is promoting its use among athletes for Jock itch or athlete’s foot, which is caused by ring worm. Garlic extract is used in shampoo and other cosmetic products for the same reason.

Garlic Extract Market Restraints:

Garlic extract causes bad breathe, and body odor which decreases its popularity among the consumers and this significantly restrains the market growth for garlic extract. Apart from this garlic extract is known to instigate allergies in a lot of people and it is also reported to cause burns when applied topically over the skin resulting in hindrance for garlic extract market growth.

Garlic Extract Market Key Players:

Some of the key players of garlic extract market are Now Foods, McCormick, Mars, Incorporated, Woolworths Limited, Nilon’s, Dabur, and others.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald