Fluoroelastomer Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations 2025 | TMR

Fluoroelatomer can be defined as ?uorine-containing polymers which are known for their exceptional resistance to heat, weathering, and a wide assortment of ?uids and chemicals, as well as for their exceptional sealing and mechanical properties. The fluoroelastomers are produced under the temperature range of -26°C to 205–230°C, whereas for the short working periods they can even be produced under temperatures. Some per?uorocarbon elastomer types can resist temperatures up to 327°C.The fluroelastomer has a wide chemical resistance and superior properties. It is usually used for high temperature applications of automotive, aerospace, oil and gas etc. Fluroelastomer is also called as fluorocarbon elastomer which has outstanding resistance properties to oxygen, ozone and heat. Fluoroelastomers have a high density and are swollen by ketones and ethers.

Also, their low chemical reactivity helps in interlinking of the polymer chains which is necessary for the production of a rubbery material. Fluoroelastomers were developed in 1940’s and since then used as material of choice for use in aerospace and industrial equipment applications.

Based on type, the global fluoroelastomer market can be classified into fluorocarbon elastomers, fluorosilicone elastomers, Perfluoroelastomers. Fluorocarbon elastomers are known for its exceptional resistance properties towards heat, weathering, wide variety of fluids and chemicals. They are also known for its excellent sealing and mechanical properties. This elastomers are widely used in the applications which needs high temperature range and where chemical attack is encountered. As compared to other fluoroelastomers, fluorocarbon elastomers are expensive and has relatively different technology of compounding and curing. This fluorocarbon elastomers has high solvent resistance and has low resilience. Whereas fluorosilicone elastomers are inherently UV and ozone resistant and have a combination of ?uorocarbon and silicone characteristics.

Major players operating in the global tire derived market are DuPont, 3M company, Honeywell International Inc., Asahi Glass company Ltd., Daikin Industries, Garlock, Lauren Manufacturing, Vanguard Products Corp. and others. These companies hold a significant share of the market. Thus, the fluoroelastomers market experiences intense competition.