Fire Extinguisher Market Key Players| Amerex, BRK Electronics, Minimax, Nationwide Fire Extinguishers, Ansul, Badger fire extinguisher, Kidde, First alert

A research report on “Fire Extinguisher Market – By Product Type (Multipurpose Dry Chemical, Regular Dry Chemical, Portable Fire Extinguisher, Automatic Fire Extinguishers, Others), By Extinguishing Agent (Aqueous Film Forming Foam, Potassium Bicarbonate, Mono Ammonium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Carbon Dioxide, Others), By Application (Manufacturing & Construction sites, Warehouses, Residential, Commercial, Factories & Food processing plants, Others) & Global Region Market Size, Share, Opportunity & Forecast 2018-2023” has been recently produced by Kay Dee Market Insights. The report is categorized in different parts, such as market dynamics, market sizing, competitive analysis and more. Different analytical methods such as Porter’s analysis, PEST analysis and more have been used to get a 360° analysis of the global Fire Extinguisher market. In competitive landscape part, KD Market Insights has focused on company profiling, market positioning, market share analysis and more.

Fire Extinguisher market at both global and regional level. The report provides an analysis of 6 years, in which 2017 is the base year, 2018 as an estimated year and 2019-2023 is forecasted period. The report consists of overall market size in 2017 and its anticipated growth in further 6 years. It gives grasp about the high demanding region for Fire Extinguisher. It also includes the factors that drive the growth of the market along with emerging and current opportunities. The competitor’s strategies for long-term and short-term goals are also a key part of this research methodology.

Segmentation Analysis:

The Fire Extinguisher market is categorized into different segments, which are By Product Type, By Extinguishing Agent and By Application.

By Product Type

On the basis of Product Type, the market is fractioned into Multipurpose Dry Chemical, Regular Dry Chemical, Portable Fire Extinguisher, Automatic Fire Extinguishers Other segments. Multipurpose Dry Chemical sub-segment captured around XX% market share of the Fire Extinguisher market in 2018. The segment is poised to develop a market value of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, by masking a CAGR of XX% over the said period.

By Extinguishing Agent

On the basis of Extinguishing Agent, the market is fractioned into Aqueous Film Forming Foam, Potassium Bicarbonate, Mono Ammonium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Carbon Dioxide and Other segments. Aqueous Film Forming Foam sub-segment captured around XX% market share of the Fire Extinguisher market in 2018. The segment is poised to develop a market value of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, by masking a CAGR of XX% over the said period.

By Application

Additionally, the Application segment includes sub-segments such as Manufacturing & Construction sites, Warehouses, Residential, Commercial, Factories & Food processing plants Others. Manufacturing & Construction sites segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America regions. At present, Asia Pacific is the prominent market, holding XX% of the global market share. The Asia Pacific Fire Extinguisher market was calculated at USD XX Billion in 2018 and is poised to thrive at a pace of XX% CAGR over the predicted interval, i.e. 2019-2024.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined vigorously in the report. Some of the major players operating in the market include.

Competitive Landscape

– Amerex

– BRK Electronics

– Minimax

– Nationwide Fire Extinguishers

– Ansul

– Badger fire extinguisher

– Kidde

– First alert

– Rusoh

– Kanexfire

– Others Major & Niche Key Players

Research Scope and Deliverables:

– Research Methodology & Executive Summary

– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities

– Market Size and Forecast Projections

– Competitive Analysis

– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

– Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive analysis of North American, European, Asia Pacific, Latin American, and Middle East & African Fire Extinguisher market. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Fire Extinguisher Market

3. Global Fire Extinguisher Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Fire Extinguisher Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Fire Extinguisher Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Fire Extinguisher Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

9.4. Multipurpose Dry Chemical Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Regular Dry Chemical Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.6. Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.7. Automatic Fire Extinguishers Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.8. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Fire Extinguisher Market Segmentation Analysis, By Extinguishing Agent

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Extinguishing Agent

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Extinguishing Agent

10.4. Aqueous Film Forming Foam Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Potassium Bicarbonate Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. Mono Ammonium Phosphate Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.7. Sodium Bicarbonate Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.8. Carbon Dioxide Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.9. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Fire Extinguisher Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4. Manufacturing & Construction sites Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Warehouses Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. Residential Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.7. Commercial Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.8. Factories & Food processing plants Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.9. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Fire Extinguisher Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Product Type

12.2.2. By Extinguishing Agent

12.2.3. By Application

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Fire Extinguisher Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Product Type

12.3.2. By Extinguishing Agent

12.3.3. By Application

12.3.4. By Country

12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4. Asia Pacific Fire Extinguisher Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.1. By Product Type

12.4.2. By Extinguishing Agent

12.4.3. By Application

12.4.4. By Country

12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.4.4.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. Latin America Fire Extinguisher Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5.1. By Product Type

12.5.2. By Extinguishing Agent

12.5.3. By Application

12.5.4. By Country

12.5.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.5.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.5.4.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5.4.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5.4.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6. Middle East & Africa Fire Extinguisher Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6.1. By Product Type

12.6.2. By Extinguishing Agent

12.6.3. By Application

12.6.4. By Geography

12.6.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

12.6.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

12.6.4.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6.4.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6.4.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6.4.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue….

