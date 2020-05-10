Europe Surfactant Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 | with Top Key Players Akzo Nobel N.V. followed by BASF SE, DowDuPont and Evonik Industries AG

The report spread across 208 pages is an overview of the Europe Surfactant Market Report 2018. The Europe Surfactant Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2018 to 2025 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Data Bridge Market Research include new market research report Europe Surfactant Market Research Report 2018 to its huge collection of research reports.In this report, Publisher covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of europe surfactant market for 2018-2025.

Europe surfactant market was valued at USD 9,025.72 million in 2017. The market is growing at a lucrative CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Rising demand for personal care products and increased usage of surfactant in detergent industry are expected to drive the market. On the other hand Implementation of stringent regulations by government agencies may hinder the growth of the Europe surfactant market.

The key market players for Europe surfactant market are listed below With Company Analysis

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Clariant

DowDuPont,

Evonik Industries AG

Stepan Company

Huntsman International LLC

Solvay

Wilmar International Ltd.

Galaxy Surfactants Limited

Oxiteno

Kao Corporation

Aarti Industries Limited

Sialco Materials LTD

KLK OLEO

Unger Fabrikker A.S

Croda International Plc and Others

BASF SE:

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Germany, BASF SE is the largest chemical producer worldwide. It is engaged in manufacturing, trading & imports, and exports of chemical products. The major business segments of the company are functional material and solution, chemicals, performance products, agricultural solutions and oil & gas. The company supplies a wide variety of product portfolio in chemicals, plastics, performance products, crop protection products and oil and gas products.. The chemicals segment produces a wide range of basic chemicals and intermediates for example, solvents, monomers and raw materials for detergents, plastic paints and coatings. The Surfactants products fall under the chemicals business segment.

The company has strong geographical presence in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Middle East. It comprises about 347 production sites, sales offices and R&D centers around the world.. The company operates business through its subsidiaries for example, Wintershall (Germany), Cognis (Indonesia), BASF Coatings Chemicals company (Germany), Engelhard (U.S.), BASF Plant Science (Germany), BASF Beauty Care Solutions(France), BASF India Ltd.(India), BASF Japan(Japan) among others

DowDuPont:

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in U.S., DowDuPont is an innovative, science-based company and holds leadership positions in the agriculture, materials science and specialty products industries. The company is a merger of two major chemical companies Dow and DuPont. The company manages its operations through eight reportable business segments packaging & specialty plastics, industrial intermediates & infrastructure, performance materials & coatings, agriculture, electronics & imaging, nutrition & biosciences, transportation & advanced polymers, safety and construction. The surfactant chemicals are provided under the performance materials & coatings business segment. The performance materials & coatings segment consists of two global businesses coatings & performance monomers and consumer solutions. These materials are used in coatings, home care, personal care, appliance and industrial end-markets.

The company has overall 26 production units and has it geographic presence especially in U.S. and EMEA and different other regions around the globe. The various subsidiaries of the company are DuPont (U.S.), Dow AgroSciences (U.S.), Rohm and Haas (U.S.), Mycogen Seeds (U.S.), DuPont Pioneer (U.S.), Dow Corning (U.S.) are few of them.

