Europe Nutricosmetics Market 2020 Disclosing Latest Advancements and Trends – Amway, Pfizer Limited, Lonza Group Ltd

Europe Nutricosmetics Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Europe Nutricosmetics including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Europe Nutricosmetics investments from 2020 till 2024.

The Europe nutricosmetics market is forecasted to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 8.54% during the forecast period (2020 – 2024).

The Europe Nutricosmetics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Amway, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Pfizer Limited, Lonza Group Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Otsuka Holding Co. Ltd, Beiersdorf AG, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics among others.

Scope of the Report

Europe Nutricosmetics Market is Segmented By Product (Skin Care, Hair Care, Weight Management and Other Applications); By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Specialist Stores, Online Stores and Other Distribution Channels) and by Geography.

Key Market Trends:

Collagen Emerges as the Fastest Growing Segment

In the European market, there has been a high demand for collagen as an ingredient in the development of healthy foods. Natural collagen production in the body decreases due to bad dietary habits and age. As collagen injections are not preferred among most people, the next best alternative is to obtain collagen through diet. Hence, collagen has been blended into a variety of food & beverage products. Health benefits linked with collagen have led to the establishment of the collagen supplements industry. Owing to its moisture absorbing capabilities, collagen and its fractions have shown a major function as valuable nutritive fibers and protein sources. The size of the gelatin market, which is a collagen byproduct, dominated the overall revenue and accounted for more than 60% of the total collagen market.

