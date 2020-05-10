DIY Home Improvement Market 2020 Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis and Regional Forecast 2026

DIY Home Improvement Market report provides a vital recent industry data which covers in general market situation along with future scenario for industry around the Globe.

Overview– Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement products that are used in building maintenance, plumbing, and other home improvement purposes are considered the target products of the market. DIY home improvement products and activities allow homeowners/consumers to execute tasks by themselves with the help of DIY home improvement tools, equipment, and appliances.

These projects or tasks only involve end-consumers (householders or home users), without involvement from any third party. The DIY home improvement market in Europe encompasses DIY home improvement product categories that cover raw materials, appliances, hardware, tools, equipment, and several instruments that are used in the execution of DIY home improvement projects. It also covers all indoor and outdoor DIY home improvement activities executed by an individual. The report is focused on the analysis of retail distribution of DIY home improvement products, which fulfill the requirement of residential customers.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of DIY Home Improvement include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the DIY Home Improvement include

ADEO

BAUHAUS

HORNBACH Baumarkt

Kingfisher

Travis Perkins

Bauvista

EUROBAUSTOFF

Intergamma

K-GROUP

Les Mousquetaires

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Toolstation

WESFARMERS

…

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global DIY Home Improvement market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Manufacturers are focusing extensively on innovation and product differentiation in terms of quality enhancement, value addition, product portability, ease of access, and value for money. This market study identifies the wide production assortment and product innovation to be one of the primary growth factors for the DIY home improvement market in Europe. These manufacturers can earn higher profit margin by offering innovative products at high costs. Key manufacturers offering multiple brands leads to better visibility and varied assortment of products. Further, innovations in raw material will drive the DIY home renovation market.

Market size by Product

Lumber and landscape management

Décor and indoor garden

Kitchen

Painting and wallpaper

Tools and hardware

Building materials

Lighting

Plumbing and equipment

Flooring

Electrical work

Market size by End User

Offline

Online

Factors such as price wars, product launches, M&A, and strategic alliances among the players will further increase the competition in the DIY home renovation market. The intense competition sharply impacts the profit margins and increases the focus on R&D to develop varied and innovative products. To attain competitive advantage in the DIY home renovation market, DIY home improvement providers are focusing on offering a mix of DIY and do-it-for-me (DIFM) home improvement trade, improving delivery options and logistics, and branding and packaging to attract potential DIYers.

