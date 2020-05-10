Cyber Insurance Market Predicted to Witness 20.0% CAGR During 2017–2023

The total valuation of the global cyber insurance market stood at $3.41 billion in 2016, and it is projected to grow at a 20.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2017–2023). On the basis of service, the market is categorized into insurance, claim service, and risk consulting. Among these, the claim service category was the fastest growing during the historical period (2013–2016), due to the rising threat to digital capital and a risk of business failure because of cyber-attacks. Furthermore, risk consulting is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period, due to an increasing threat of cyber risks.

Coverage offered by cyber insurance policies includes first-party coverage against losses, such as data hacking, extortion, theft, destruction, and denial of service attacks. Both large enterprises and small and medium enterprises make use of cyber insurance; however, the larger demand for these policies was created by large enterprises during 2013–2016.

One of the major factors resulting in the growing adoption of cyber insurance across different industries is the supply chain cyber risk. The impact on an organization or enterprise is quite huge if the sensitive data of supply chain is breached. The loss of consumer confidence, drop in stock price, business experience financial penalties, and legal cost are some risks faced by businesses due to supply chain breach. Hence, in order to deal with this problem, cyber insurers have developed several ways for combating supply chain risks by adapting to the changing environment through supply chain risk management services. This includes several risks involved in supply chain that are constantly assessed and managed timely.

The increase in denial of service (DoS) attacks is a key trend that is being observed in the cyber insurance market. The victims of these attacks range from major financial institutions to individuals attempting to access their personal email. Considerable damage has been caused by these attacks, in terms of revenue loss. Cyber insurers aid businesses in reducing the risk of such attacks by monitoring the global threat landscape and understanding the latest trends in the DoS attacks. Coverage for business interruptions, extra expense, and contingent interruptions losses, such as loss due to network host or cloud provider, is provided by first-party cyber insurance policies.

