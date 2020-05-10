Contact Center Analytics Market Expected to Grow Massively by 2020-2026 | Mitel Networks Corporation, SAP SE, Genpact Limited, Verint Systems

Global Contact Center Analytics Market Size And Forecast To 2026

The report titled “Contact Center Analytics Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Global Contact Center Analytics Market was valued at USD 624.8 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2,398.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.12% from 2017 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Contact Center Analytics Market are Mitel Networks Corporation, SAP SE, Genpact Limited, Verint Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Genesys, Enghouse Interactive, Servion Global Solutions, Callminer, Nice Ltd., Five9, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., 13. 8×8, Inc and others.

The Global Contact Center Analytics Market is segmented on the application, organization size, component, deployment model, application, touch point, vertical, and region.

1. By Application:

1.1 Customer Experience Management

1.2 Automatic Call Distributor

1.3 Real-time Monitoring and Reporting

1.4 Log Management

1.5 Risk and Compliance Management

1.6 Workforce Optimization

2. Organization Size:

2.1 Large Enterprises

2.2 Small and Medium Organizations

3. By Component:

3.1 Software

3.1.1 Text Analytics

3.1.2 Speech Analytics

3.1.3 Cross-Channel Analytics

3.1.4 Performance Analytics

3.1.5 Predictive Analytics

3.2 Services

4. By Deployment Mode:

4.1 Cloud-based

4.2 On-premises

5. By Vertical:

5.1 Healthcare

5.2 Government and Defense

5.3 IT and Telecom

5.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.5 Travel and Hospitality

5.6 Retail and e-commerce

5.7 Education

5.8 Others

Contact Center Analytics Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Contact Center Analytics Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020-2026.

Highlights of the Contact Center Analytics Market Report:

– Detailed overview of Contact Center Analytics Market

– Changing Contact Center Analytics market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected Contact Center Analytics market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Contact Center Analytics Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, Contact Center Analytics Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Contact Center Analytics industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

