Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) Market – Segmentation and Company Analysis to 2025 | TMR

Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) is produced from the fatty acids in refined coconut oil and ethanolamide. It is often produced in the solid flaked form. CMEA is a non-crystalline non-ionic surfactant. It is usually utilized as a foaming agent and viscosity stabilizer. The CMEA products are primarily employed in pH sensitive formulations such as personal care products. CMEA increases viscosity for thickening of pastes and other formulations in shampoos and detergents. CMEA products usually have an average shelf life of a year.

Read Report Overview @

The cocomonoethanolamide market can be segmented based on form, application, and region. In terms of form, the CMEA market can be bifurcated into solid and liquid. Solid flaked CMEA is white in color, while liquid CMEA is pale yellow viscous clear to amber colored. Based on application, the cocomonoethanolamide market can be segregated into hair care, skin care, cosmetics, toiletries, industrial cleaners, lubricants, and others. The hair care application can be sub-segmented into shampoos, conditioners, and hair oils.

The toiletries segment can be further divided into liquid soaps, body washes, shower gels, bubble baths, shaving creams, and others. In terms of region, the CMEA market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38708

Key players operating in the CMEA market include World Chem Industries, Galaxy Surfactant, Alpha Chemicals Private Limited, and Chemrez Technologies Inc.