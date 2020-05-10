Brazil Food Sweetener Market Growing Demand, Supply and Revenue 2020 to 2024

Brazil Food Sweetener Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Brazil Food Sweetener including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Brazil Food Sweetener investments from 2020 till 2024.

The Brazil Food Sweetener market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Ingredion Incorporated, DuPont, Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SA, DSM, Celanese Corporation among others.

Scope of the Report :

The Brazil food sweetener market is segmented by type as sucrose, starch sweeteners and sugar alcohols, high-intensity sweeteners (HIS). Starch sweeteners and sugar alcohols include dextrose, HFCS, maltodextrin, sorbitol, xylitol, others. The other starch sweeteners and sugar alcohols include glucose syrup, glucose-fructose syrup, fructose-glucose syrup, isoglucose, fructose, mannitol, maltitol, erythritol, lactitol, isomalt. High-Intensity sweeteners include sucralose, aspartame, saccharin, cyclamate, ace-k, neotame, stevia and others. The other HIS includes glycyrrhizin, mogroside V, Luo Han Guo, thaumatin, monatin. By application as dairy, bakery, beverages, confectionery, soups, sauces and dressings and others.

Key Market Trends

Stevia Sugar Substitute holds the Largest Market Share

The rates of obesity and type 2 diabetes are high in Brazil leading the government to take actions to restrict sugar intake, and stevia is considered as number one priority ingredient. Owing to the high plea for natural and organic food products, the food processing companies are incorporating natural food ingredients in their products. In Brazil, stevia is used extensively by food industries as it can be used in low dosage in beverages, hard candies, and cereals. For instance, Tate & Lyle, a global key player of the sweetener market collaborating with Sweet Green Fields have launched Label-friendly, natural flavor glycosylated stevia extract in Brazil. The product is cheaper and blends easily with other ingredients.

