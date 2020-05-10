Bakery Ingredients Market Revenue, Trends and Demand Analysis 2020 to 2024

Global Bakery Ingredients Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Bakery Ingredients including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Bakery Ingredients investments from 2019 till 2024.

Global Bakery Ingredients Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.12%, during the forecast period, 2020-2024.

The Global Bakery Ingredients market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Corbion N.V, Kerry Group, Sudzucker, Lesaffre, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion, IFFCO Ingredients Solution among others.

Scope of the Report

Bakery ingredients are broadly categorized in different ingredient types, which are fats and shortenings, emulsifiers, bases and mixes, functional blends, colors and flavors, leavening agents, and others. The bases and mixes segment accounts for the largest share followed by fats and shortenings. Bakery ingredients are extensively used in products like bread, cookies, biscuit, pastries, and pies. Bread and morning goods consist of a significant market share, owing to the availability of different varieties and highest consumption, followed by cookies & biscuits and cakes & pastries. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the bakery ingredient market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Ready-to-Eat Bakery

The growing demand for ready-to-eat food is expected to boost the bakery ingredients market. The shift in the conventional home cooked food to convenience foods has also increased the demand of these bakery ingredients in the emerging markets. Adoption of westernized lifestyle, double income families, emphasis on healthier lifestyles, greater nutrition awareness, and increase in disposable income are the major factors that are responsible for the growth in the baked foods industry, which, in turn, will drive the demand for the bakery ingredients manufacturers. Also, growing consumer demand for nutritional content in baked foods with low sugar, whole grain, and zero trans-fat per serving is increasing the demand for bakery food.

