Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market to account for US$ 13,808.2 in 2025

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)Market is expected to reach US$ 13.81 Bn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

– Bastian Solutions, LLC

– Daifuku Co., Ltd.

– Kardex Group

– Mecalux S.A.

– TGW Logistics Group

– System Logistics Corporation

– Vanderlande Industries B.V.

– SSI Schaefer Group

– Egemin Automation, Inc.

– Knapp AG

Rising demand for strategically managed supply chain

Rapid digitization across the globe along with significantly high production rate, is pressurizing the organizations to rely more on machines for enhanced productivity and accuracy. In this era of automation, these automated and programmed machineries play a vital role in reducing the associated cost and time, and provide additional features of control, monitoring, and security. Supply chain is one of the key source of competitive advantage for companies that drive growth in their businesses. Supply chain systems have gained wider and vital importance in the last few years, as a result of high competition in the product based market. Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems support the operational flow of the supply chain at the initial stage. ASRS are applied in slow and medium moving order fulfillment and inventory management applications, ensuring increase in efficiencies. This factor is strengthening the growth of Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market.

Growing e-commerce industry bringing-in more automated storage solutions

The development of e-commerce industry goes hand-in-hand with prosperity of the automated storage industry. Stocking of products sold by e-commerce sellers is stored in warehouses, and to reduce time for sorting and stocking of these products, ASRS seem to be the best tools. The advent of automation into other industries including manufacturing, marketing, supply chain, and more have brought a revolutionary change in the way businesses are done. Each and every aspect is now being substituted by appropriate automation mechanism that provides an opportunity to increase its work efficiency and also productivity. A spike on the demand side has forced businesses to move on to operations that take less time and increase efficiency. Also, the e-commerce industry is witnessing its peak periods and is one of the biggest users of the automated storage systems. Thus, with the growth of e-commerce in the coming years, the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market is anticipated to flourish.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

