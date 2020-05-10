Asia Pacific Hair Loss Treatment Products Market Emerging Trends and Global Demands 2019 to 2023

Asia Pacific Hair Loss Treatment Products Market 2019-2024 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Asia Pacific Hair Loss Treatment Products market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Hair Loss Treatment Products market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The Asia-Pacific Hair Loss Treatment Products market is expected to reach USD 317 million by 2023, witnessing a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific Hair Loss Treatment Products market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, The Himalaya Drug Company, L`Oreal S.A., Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Unilever Plc, Avalon Natural ProductsÊ, Oxford BioLabs Ltd., Gerolymatos International, Pharma MedicoÊ, Marico Ltd. among others.

Scope of the Report:

India is the fastest growing Hair Loss Treatment Products market in Asia-Pacific driven by increased hair loss problem. Asia-Pacific hair loss treatment surpassed a volume consumption of 9 million units in 2017. Increased aging population and rising stress among the young population are the primary factors driven by the hair loss treatment market growth.

Key Market Trends:

Chinese Losing their Hair at a Faster Pace

According to research conducted at Tsinghua University in Beijing among 4000 students, about 60% of the respondents found to be suffering from some hair loss problems. Irregular life patter, stress at work and insomnia are the primary factor associated with hair loss problems. As per the online shopping website Taobao in the country, hair loss products were the top 40 bestselling products in 2017 with young consumer accounting for more than 40% of sales. The number of the young population seeking hair loss treatment has proliferated in the country. India is the fastest growing country for the hair loss products launch, witnessing a volume CAGR of 10%. Improper diet and increased pollution and stress are the various factors driving the hair loss treatment products sale. Increased working women population and exposure to environmental pollution and less time to care for hair has resulted in damaging hair.

