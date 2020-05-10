Artificial Grass Market Share, Size, Product-Type, Cost Structure, Manufacturers and Forecast till 2023

KD Market insights has showcased a study on ‘Artificial Grass Market – By Installation (Flooring, Wall cladding), By Applications (Contact sports, Non-contact sports, Leisure, Landscaping), By Fiber base Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2024’. The report is sorted in multiple parts, including market dynamics, market sizing, competitive analysis and more. The results of the global Artificial Grass market study are gained using different analytical methods such as top-down approach, bottom-down approach, Porter’s analysis, PEST analysis and more. In competitive landscape area, KD Market Insights has strongly focused on companies profiling, market positioning, market share analysis and more.

The Artificial Grass market is divided into segments, including By Installation, By Applications and By Fiber base Material. The Installation segment is further consisting sub-segments; (Flooring, Wall cladding. Flooring Installation Artificial Grass among other sub-segments reached at a market value of USD XXX Billion in 2018 and is expected to form a market value of USD XXX Billion by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% over the forecast period.

Based on Applications, the market is fractioned into Contact sports, Non-contact sports, Leisure, Landscaping sub-segments. In Application segment, landscaping sub-segment seized around XX% market share of the Artificial Grass market in 2018. The segment is poised to create a market value of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, by expanding at a CAGR of XX% over the forecasted period.

Moreover, the Fiber base Material segment embraces sub-segments such as Polyethylene, Polypropylene segments. Polypropylene segment was valued USD XX Billion in 2018 and is likely to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, thriving at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

Region wise, the market is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America regions. Currently, Asia Pacific is the potential market, holding XX% of the global market share. The Asia Pacific Artificial Grass market was calculated at USD XX Billion in 2018 and is poised to thrive at a pace of XX% CAGR over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2024.

The competitive analysis of the market has been examined vigorously in the report. Some of the major players operating in the market include ct Global (US), SportGroup (Germany), TigerTurf (New Zealand), SIS Pitches (UK), Matrix Turf (US), Nurteks Hali (Turkey), Soccer Grass (Brazil), Limonta (Italy), Sportlink (Brazil), El Espartano (Argentina), Other Major & Niche Key Players.

Research Scope and Deliverables:

– Research Methodology & Executive Summary

– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities

– Market Size and Forecast Projections

– Competitive Analysis

– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

– Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyses the Artificial Grass market by the following segments:

– Installation

– Applications

– Fiber base Material

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Artificial Grass market. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

Table of Contents

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Artificial Grass Market

3. Global Artificial Grass Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Artificial Grass Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Artificial Grass Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Global Artificial Grass Market Segmentation Analysis, By Installation

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Installation

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Installation

9.3.1. Flooring

9.3.2. Wall cladding Global Artificial Grass Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.3.1. Contact sports

10.3.1.1. Football

10.3.1.2. Rugby

10.3.1.3. Hockey

10.3.1.4. Others (lacrosse, roller derby, basketball, and baseball)

10.3.2. Non-contact sports

10.3.2.1. Tennis

10.3.2.2. Golf

10.3.2.3. Others (volleyball, cricket, badminton, racquetball, lawn bowls, squash, running, sprinting, gymnastics, pool, snooker, and rowing)

10.3.3. Leisure

10.3.4. Landscaping Global Artificial Grass Market Segmentation Analysis, By Fiber base Material

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Fiber base Material

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Fiber base Material

11.3.1. Polyethylene

11.3.2. Polypropylene

Continue#@

