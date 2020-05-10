Agricultural Robots And Mechatronics Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2020 to 225

Global Agricultural Robots And Mechatronics Market 2020-2025 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global Agricultural Robots And Mechatronics market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Agricultural Robots And Mechatronics market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The agricultural robots and mechatronics market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.2%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).

The Global Agricultural Robots And Mechatronics market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Agrobotix LLC, Agrobot, Autonomous Solutions (ASI), Autonomous Tractor Corporation, AutoProbe Technologies, Blue River Technology, BouMatic Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Conic System, DeLaval Inc., EcoRobotix Ltd, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Harvest Automation Inc., Deere & Company, Lely, Naio Technologies, PrecisionHawk, SAC Milking, SenseFly, Vision Robotics Corporation, Vitirover, Wall-Ye, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd among others.

Scope of the Report:

Agricultural robots and mechatronics support farmers by performing agricultural operations, such as crop and animal sensing, weeding and drilling, integration of autonomous systems technologies into existing farm operational equipment such as tractors, robotic systems to harvest crops, and conduct complex dexterous operations and allied industry operations.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Automation Technologies in Indoor Farming

With the adoption of advanced technologies, large farms equipped with indoor farming are opting for the usage of robots, in order to automate the processes mentioned above. After the adoption of advanced farming technologies in large farms, the labor force reduced by 22% globally, in the year 2017, compared to the previous year. Some of the major projects, like GARotics (Green Asparagus Robotics Harvesting System), GRAPE (Ground Robot for VineyArd Monitoring and ProtEction), and MARS (Mobile Agricultural Robotic Swarms) were funded by the European Commission to replace manual labor with automation technologies. Several such innovations are aiding the agricultural robots market to gain potential attraction in the near future.

