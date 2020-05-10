Admission Management Software Market 2020 Technology Advancements and Demand – Ellucian Company LP, BlackBaud Inc., Hyland Software Inc

Global Admission Management Software Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Admission Management Software including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Admission Management Software investments from 2020 till 2024.

The admission management software market is expected to record a CAGR of about 10.15%, during the forecast period of 2020 – 2024.

The Global Admission Management Software market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Ellucian Company LP, BlackBaud Inc., Hyland Software Inc., Advanta Innovations, Embark Corporation, Edunext Technologies Pvt Ltd, Creatrix Campus, Campus Cafe, Dataman Computer Systems Pvt Ltd, Orll TechnoSystems (India) Pvt Ltd among others.

Scope of the Report

Student admission management software help institutions with the admission procedure, admission form collection, listing and admitting the students with the help of single data entry in the centralized database. The software makes the procedure faster, reduces the time and manpower requirement and also enables retrieval of information faster with just a few clicks.

Key Market Trends:

School Segment Projected to Offer Significant Opportunities

– The school segment of the market studied is anticipated to offer significant opportunities for admission management software, as the number of applications for schools is increasing every year. It is increasingly becoming challenging for primary and secondary schools, to provide the preferred choice after evaluating the applicant’s potential, based on specific, real-time parameters.

– Various schools have already successfully deployed admission management software and eventually reaped benefits. One of the schools in the United States has deployed the software and was able to achieve more than 62% return on investment, in less than three years. This indicates that the software is not only cost effective for deployment but also capable of optimizing operations and recovering the investment, at a rapid pace.

– The school was able to save more than 12,500 production man hours of its staff, and eventually, more than USD 228,000 on additional labor costs, with the unification of the organization’s technology portfolio into one integrated solution. This was made possible by considerably reducing the labor required for verification, management, and data entry purposes.

