(2020-2026) Trending Steel Cord Market Report : Geographical Segmentation by End-User, Types, Applications, and Forecast

Global Steel Cord Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Steel Cord market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2019. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

The report titled Global Steel Cord Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Steel Cord market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Steel Cord market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Steel Cord market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Top Key Players of the Global Wood Wax Market: Bekaert, Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord, ArcelorMittal, Hyosung, Shandong SNTON Steel Cord, Bridgestone

By Type: Normal Tensile (NT), High Tensile (HT), Super Tensile (ST), Ultra Tensile (UT)

By Applications: Passenger Car Use, Freight Car Use, Other

Table of Contents

1 Steel Cord Market Overview

1.1 Steel Cord Product Overview

1.2 Steel Cord Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Normal Tensile (NT)

1.2.2 High Tensile (HT)

1.2.3 Super Tensile (ST)

1.2.4 Ultra Tensile (UT)

1.3 Global Steel Cord Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Steel Cord Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Steel Cord Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Steel Cord Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Steel Cord Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Steel Cord Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Steel Cord Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Steel Cord Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Steel Cord Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Steel Cord Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Steel Cord Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Steel Cord Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Steel Cord Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Steel Cord Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Bekaert

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Steel Cord Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Bekaert Steel Cord Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Steel Cord Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord Steel Cord Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 ArcelorMittal

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Steel Cord Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 ArcelorMittal Steel Cord Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Hyosung

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Steel Cord Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Hyosung Steel Cord Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Steel Cord Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord Steel Cord Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Bridgestone

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Steel Cord Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Bridgestone Steel Cord Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Shougang Century

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Steel Cord Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Shougang Century Steel Cord Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Tokusen

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Steel Cord Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Tokusen Steel Cord Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Tokyo Rope MFG

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Steel Cord Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Tokyo Rope MFG Steel Cord Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Hubei Fuxing New Material

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Steel Cord Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Hubei Fuxing New Material Steel Cord Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 BMZ

3.12 Henan Hengxing

3.13 Junma Tyre Cord

3.14 Sumitomo Electric Industries

3.15 Sodetal

4 Steel Cord Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Steel Cord Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Steel Cord Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Steel Cord Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Steel Cord Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Steel Cord Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Steel Cord Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Steel Cord Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Steel Cord Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Steel Cord Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Steel Cord Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Steel Cord Application/End Users

5.1 Steel Cord Segment by Application

5.1.1 Passenger Car Use

5.1.2 Freight Car Use

5.1.3 Other

5.2 Global Steel Cord Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Steel Cord Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Steel Cord Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Steel Cord Market Forecast

6.1 Global Steel Cord Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Steel Cord Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Steel Cord Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Steel Cord Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Steel Cord Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Steel Cord Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Cord Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Steel Cord Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Cord Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Steel Cord Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Steel Cord Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Normal Tensile (NT) Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 High Tensile (HT) Gowth Forecast

6.4 Steel Cord Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Steel Cord Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Steel Cord Forecast in Passenger Car Use

6.4.3 Global Steel Cord Forecast in Freight Car Use

7 Steel Cord Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Steel Cord Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Steel Cord Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

