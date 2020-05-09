Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market Global Recent Trends, Competitive Landscape, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

Sameer Joshi

Ultralight and light aircraft are the aircraft that are used commercially for passenger transport, sightseeing, photography, and among others. Additionally, it also used for paragliding, air racing, aerobatics, and others. Henceforth raises demand for ultralight and light aircraft market. Increasing the recreational activities foreseen during the last three years and expected to grow in the upcoming years that drive the growth of ultralight and light aircraft market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Aeropro, 2. American Legend Aircraft Co., 3. Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM S.p.A., 4. Evektor-Aerotechnik, 5. Flight Design General Aviation GmbH, 6. P and M Aviation, 7. Pilatus Aircraft, 8. Piper Aircraft, 9. Pipistrel d.o.o., 10. Quicksilver Aircraft

What is the Dynamics of Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market?

It is increasing the demand of ultralight and light aircraft since it is lightweight, high speed, and high efficiency. In addition, this aircraft has low operational cost also it is cost-effective that propel the growth for ultralight and light aircraft market. Furthermore, light aircraft are used for defense activities such as for search and rescue operations, intelligence activity that impact the growth of ultralight and light aircraft market. Increasing craze of sports activity also boosting demand for the ultralight and light aircraft market.

What is the SCOPE of Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market?

The “Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the ultralight and light aircraft industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of ultralight and light aircraft market with detailed market segmentation by aircraft type, propulsion type, end-user and geography. The global ultralight and light aircraft market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ultralight and light aircraft market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the ultralight and light aircraft market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global ultralight and light aircraft market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type, propulsion type, and end-user. On the basis of aircraft type the market is segmented as ultralight and light. On the basis of propulsion type the market is segmented as fuel, electric, and hybrid. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as commercial and defense.

What is the Regional Framework of Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global ultralight and light aircraft market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The ultralight and light aircraft market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

