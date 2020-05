Thin-Film Encapsulation Market 2019 Business Scenario – Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea), LG Chem (South Korea), Universal Display Corp (UDC) (US), Applied Materials (US), Veeco Instruments (US), Kateeva (US)

The Thin-Film Encapsulation Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Thin film encapsulation (TFE) is an enabling technology for Organic Light Emitting diodes (OLED). The thin-film encapsulation market for materialscovers the thin-film organic and inorganic barriers used at the manufacturing level of flexible OLED displays, flexible OLED lighting, thin-film photovoltaics, and other products. The need for thin-film barriers in flexible and organic devices, trend of thin-film encapsulation using inkjet printing technology, and rapid adoption of flexible OLED displays for smartphones and smart wearables significantly drive the market growth. The growing investments in the OLED technology and manufacturing facilities and rising adoption of thin-film solar cells are likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Thin-Film Encapsulation Market: Samsung SDI (Novaled) (South Korea), LG Chem (South Korea), Universal Display Corp (UDC) (US), Applied Materials (US), Veeco Instruments (US), Kateeva (US), Toray Industries (Japan), BASF (Rolic) (Germany), Meyer Burger (Switzerland), Aixtron (Germany), Bystronic Glass (Germany), AMS Technologies (Germany), Angstrom Engineering (Canada) and other.

Thin-Film Encapsulation Market Segmentation by Type

Organic Layers

Inorganic Layers

Thin-Film Encapsulation Market Segmentation by Application

Flexible OLED Display

Flexible OLED Lighting

Thin-Film Photovoltaics

Others

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Thin-Film Encapsulation market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Thin-Film Encapsulation Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2019–2025.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

