Reclosable Films Market Is Likely To Attain A Market Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn In 2018 – 2026

segmentation includes current and forecast demand for HVAC relay in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of HVAC relay for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market for HVAC relay has been provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue has been defined in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on type and application of HVAC relay. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global HVAC relay market. Key players in the HVAC Relay market are TE Connectivity Limited, Control & Switchgear Electric Limited, Eaton Corporation, Siemens AG, General Electric, ABB Ltd., Littlefuse Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, and Schneider Electric. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, regional presence, and recent developments.

The global HVAC relay market has been segmented as follows:

HVAC Relay Market, by Type

Electromagnetic Relay

Solid State

Thermal Relay

Hybrid Relay

Others

HVAC Relay Market, by Application

Automotive

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

HVAC Relay Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Russia & CIS France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The electromagnetic relay segment accounts for prominent share of the market due to the lower cost and simplicity of working of these relays

Increase in demand for automobiles and rise in demand for HVAC systems in residential, commercial, and industrial segments is likely to drive the HVAC relay market in the near future

In terms of application, the industrial segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period

Residential segment is the major application segment of the HVAC relay market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a faster pace than that in other regions during the forecast period

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald