Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market is accounted for $43.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $73.85 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The rising disposable income, increasing demand from the paints and coatings industry, increasing demand for PET from the bottling and packaging industry and constant growth of electrical industry are some factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as volatility in crude oil prices and implementation of strict regulations by various government bodies are restricting the market. In addition, technological advancements to increase output and reduce cost will create new growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) is used to produce polyester coatings resins for use in the formulation of common metal, machine, automotive, manufacturing preservation, and coil coatings. The remaining PTA is used in making cyclohexanedimethanol, terephthaloyl chloride, copolyester-ether elastomers, plasticisers and liquid crystal polymers. PTA has reasonable solubility in molten glycols which can add to synthesis times, and it imparts moderate solubility to resins. The aromatic circle of PTA imparts outstanding resistance and deterioration and stain fighting to coatings resins and unsaturated polyesters.

By Application, the polyester fiber segment is expected to witness steady growth due to the rising disposable income, changing fashion trends, changes in consumer lifestyle and rapid urbanization. By Geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during forecast period due to the demand for packaging of processed foods and pharmaceuticals, films, coatings, and chemicals is increasing in APAC. Countries such as China, India, Taiwan, and South Korea are extensively focusing on the production of PTA for various purposes.

Some of the key players in Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) market include, Alpek, CEPSA, DowDuPont, Far Eastern Group, Formosa Petrochemical, Hanwha Group, Hengli Petrochemicals, Indian Oil, Indorama Ventures Public Company, JBF Industries, Lotte Chemical, Oriental Petrochemical (Taiwan), Sabic, Taekwang Industrial, Tongkun Group and Zhejiang Hengyi Group.

End Users Covered:

• Bottling & packaging

• Electrical

• Food & Beverages Packaging

• Furniture

• Home furnishing

• Paints & Coatings

• Textiles

• Other End Users

Applications Covered:

• Films

• Industrial Machinery

• Insulation Materials

• Plasticizers

• Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

• Polyester fiber

• Polyethylene terephthalate(PET) resins

• Powder Coatings

• Other Applications

Regions covered

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

o – Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

o – Market share analysis of the top industry players

o – Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

o – Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

o – Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

o – Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

o – Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

o – Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

o – Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling

9.1 Alpek

9.2 CEPSA

9.3 DowDuPont

9.4 Far Eastern Group

9.5 Formosa Petrochemical

9.6 Hanwha Group

9.7 Hengli Petrochemicals

9.8 Indian Oil

9.9 Indorama Ventures Public Company

9.10 JBF Industries

9.11 Lotte Chemical

9.12 Oriental Petrochemical (Taiwan)

9.13 Sabic

9.14 Taekwang Industrial

9.15 Tongkun Group

9.16 Zhejiang Hengyi Group

