Polyurethane Tire Market Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects And Forecast 2027

Polyurethane Tire Market Introduction

Polyurethane tires have been widely adopted in industrial vehicles and the material handling industry. Polyurethane is a type of artificial rubber that combines the elasticity of rubber and strength of plastic. The polyurethane tires are abrasion resistant and produce low operational noise

Polyurethane Tire Market- Competitive Landscape

Himaxar a tire manufacturer based in China has started production of 1.2 million units-a-year at its Yunfu plan. The company headquartered at Guangzhou has a manufacturing capacity of 13 million polyurethane and traditional tires at Henan plant.

Trelleborg AB

Trelleborg is a leading polyurethane tire manufacturer with dominating presence in Europe and North America. The company operates in a number of business verticals such as construction & mining, agriculture, aviation, oil & gas, rail & mass transit, renewable energy and power generation among others.

Stellana

Founded in 1962, Stellana is a leading manufacturer of polyurethane tire manufacturing tires for hand pallet jacks, electric lift trucks, and other material handling vehicles. The company has manufacturing presence in Europe, Asia and North America.

Polyurethane Tire Market Dynamics

Expansion of material handling, supply chain & logistics industries is driving the polyurethane tire market

Polyurethane tires are chemical-resistant and are widely utilized on shop floors in chemical industries. Rise in awareness among users about the advantages and availability of polyurethane tires is anticipated to drive the polyurethane tire market. Rise in ecommerce and retail owing to an increase in consumer preference for online shopping has led to the advent of large warehouses.

Electric forklifts that used to retrieve delivery packages in such warehouses are adopting polyurethane tires. Polyurethane tires do not leave a carbon footprint and dust and are being increasingly preferred in diverse industries, such as food and pharma, where hygiene and cleanliness are of utmost importance. Rising demand among consumers to reduce operational charges is driving the demand for cost-effective tires such as polyurethane tires. Polyurethane tires have longer working life as compared to rubber tires and hence, helps reduce operational losses. Rise in demand to control noise pollution in warehouses and industrial shop floors is anticipated to drive the demand for polyurethane tires.

Replacement need driving the aftermarket demand of the polyurethane tires

Polyurethane tires need to be replaced as they near the end of their life cycle, as they develop tears and cracks. Press on polyurethane tires are available as an alternative to mold polyurethane tires. The replacement procedure for polyurethane tire is easy and consumes less time, as compared to that of rubber tires. Use of polyurethane tires reduces the downtime of vehicles, as the procedure to replace them consumes less time.

