Moisture Separator Reheater Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

A moisture separator reheater is designed to improve the quality of steam dispensing from the hydropower turbine before entering the low-pressure steam turbine by removing the moisture and reheating the dried steam. These machines are used in nuclear power plants and perform the key function of removing moisture and heating the steam. This results in minimizing corrosion and droplet erosion in the low-pressure turbine, helping to improve the machine’s efficiency and performance, and extending the service life of the plant. Reheaters are generally installed between high pressure and low pressure turbines in nuclear power plant stations.

The quality of these machines is the major driving factor of the overall moisture separator reheater market. In terms of functionality, the superior quality machines result in higher efficiency in the form of drier steam that minimizes the erosion of low-pressure turbines, thereby maximizing the efficiency of these turbines. These machines are designed in a way that results in their longer life span. Moreover, reheaters have the capability to meet a wide range of size and system designs. Thus, these machines are highly reliable and also have less maintenance cost. This results in maximum availability of moisture separator reheaters for power generation, thereby reducing start-up losses. Moisture separator reheater machines also have retrofit capabilities. All these factors result in increased growth rate of the moisture separator reheater market. However, low quality machines with lesser capabilities result in lower efficiency of these machines. This is a restraining factor for the global moisture separator reheater market.

The global moisture separator reheater market can be segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the market can be classified into horizontal moisture separator reheater and vertical moisture separator reheater. On the basis of application, the market is classified as Pressurized Water Reactors (PWR), Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR), High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor (HTGR), Fast Neutron Reactors (FBR), and Boiling Water Reactor (BWR). Based on distribution channel, the market can be segmented into online and offline.

Some of the key players operating in the global moisture separator reheater market include General Electric, Vallourec, Balcke-Dürr GmbH, Peerless, Harbin Boiler Engineering Co., Ltd., Babcock Power Inc., Shanghai Electric Power Co., Ltd, and Fennovoima Oy. Various technological advancements in terms of efficiency of moisture separator reheaters are enabling major players in the industry to upgrade their product portfolio to meet the regulatory requirements.

Furthermore, major manufacturers of moisture separator reheaters are working continuously to maintain their position and brand value in the market. Brands such as Peerless and others sustain by designing high capacity systems that extend life, thereby increasing the power output, by developing new moisture separator reheaters. Global manufacturers through decades of experience try to optimize the efficiency and performance of moisture separator reheaters by adhering to environmental standards and need of the plants.

