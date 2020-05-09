Hair Relaxer Market Rising Trends, Demands and Growing Business Opportunities 2019 to 2023

The Hair Relaxer Market report provides realistic and purposeful details of the Hair Relaxer market, that assist you in promoting ideas with research-based factors. It offers in-depth data, refines variations of the worldwide Hair Relaxer market to help you in deciding the final strategy. It’ll conjointly facilitate to achieve the expected market position. The Hair Relaxer market research may be a united outcome of intakes from trade consultants with perception, the expertise of Hair Relaxer industry and qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.

The Global Hair Relaxer market is expected to reach USD 967 million by 2023, witnessing a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Hair Relaxer market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Unilever Plc, Procter & Gamble Co., L`Oreal S.A., Jotoco Corporation, Makarizo International, Henkel AG & Co KGaA among others.

Competitive Landscape:

Competition Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading players on the basis of product portfolio, production plants, market pricing, sales footprint, target customer types, etc.

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Hair Relaxer market.

Product Benchmarking: Benchmarking of most selling variant of all leading companies on the basis of major technical parameters. In-depth analysis of benchmarking and recommendation on ideal product specifications

Scope of the Report:

Europe holds the dominant share in the global Hair Relaxer market which is followed by North America. About 115 million units of Hair Relaxer consumed in 2017, witnessing a declining sale during the forecast period. Increased demand for natural hair and the harmful effect of chemicals in relaxer have primarily affected the hair relaxer market growth

Key Market Trends:

Booming Natural Hair Trend

Relaxants which used to be very popular among Black consumers observed a decline in volume sales at a faster rate. The emerging trend of wearing the hair naturally among the black population has affected the hair relaxer sales. About 79% of the black consumers worn a natural hairstyle in 2017 while about 40% of the consumer looks to maintain healthy hair via natural ways. Young black consumers who are active in adopting new hairstyles prefer to wear relaxer-free hair naturally. Increased demand for achieving straight hair from new methods have rendered the relaxer market growth.

