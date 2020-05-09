Graphene Wafers Market Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Graphene was isolated for the first time in 2004 and is a two dimensional (2D) allotrope of carbon. It was isolated at the University of Manchester, United Kingdom (U.K.). Graphene has very unique properties, such as light weight, high strength, and is also a good conductor of heat and electricity. Such versatile features of graphene have led scientists to explore possibilities of its application in numerous fields. Since the moment of its discovery, graphene is being researched upon for developing advanced electronic devices and their components, having better features and efficiency. Graphene can be expected to be used in conjunction with other materials, such as tantalum (IV) sulfide, carbon nanotubes and boron nitride among others, or solely to develop advanced electronic devices. Graphene field effect transistors (GFETs), graphene based biosensors and graphene based batteries and ultracapacitors has shown promising results during testing and has also been seen growing applications.

The market for graphene wafers is a very niche market, as of 2015. However, growing interest in graphene based electronics has been fuelling the demand for graphene wafers across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The versatile nature of graphene has led to increase in various academic, sponsored and industrial researches, and is the primary driver for this market. Several advancements in graphene wafer production techniques have also boosted the research on graphene electronics since better quality of graphene wafers is being produced through these new methods. Variations of Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) technique is primarily used for producing graphene wafers used in electronic devices. Universities such as Sungkyunkwan University and University of Manchester among others are involved in performing research for developing graphene wafer based electronic devices. Often they are funded by electronic device makers for undertaking such research. However, certain properties of graphene, lack of homogeneity in wafer quality and availability of lower priced substitutes have been hindering the growth of this market. Some companies are experimenting with silver nanowire, such as Blue Nano and Cambrios, while others are experimenting with conducting polymers. These alternative materials are likely to restrain the graphene wafers market.

By substrate type, the global graphene wafers market can be segmented into quartz, Silicon-dioxide/silicon (SiO 2 /Si) and others. Silicon-dioxide/silicon (SiO 2 /Si) was the largest segment in 2015 and can be expected to retain the top position in 2024. By end-use, the graphene wafers market is segmented into research, semiconductor & electronics and others. Research was the largest segment in 2015, due to the various graphene based research activities been undertaken globally. Research is further segmented into academic research and others. The global graphene wafers market has been further segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). By revenue, North America was the largest region in 2015. Increasing research activities and relative ease of procuring required graphene wafers are the primary driving factors in this region.

Europe held the second largest market share, followed by APAC. The graphene wafers market in Europe is primarily driven by various research activities conducted in countries such as Spain, Germany and U.K. among others. Additionally, the Graphene Flagship program of European Union (EU) has also promoted the growth in research activities in this region. The APAC region can be expected to have second largest market share by 2024, owing to the growing interest on graphene wafers among academic researchers and semiconductor manufacturing companies. RoW had relatively negligible market share in 2015, of the graphene wafers market.

The key companies leading the graphene wafers market globally are Some of the leading players in the market are Graphene Frontiers (U.S.), Haydale (U.K.), BGT Materials, Ltd. (U.S.), Graphene Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Graphene Square (South Korea), Graphenea S.A. (Spain), Graphenesic (Sweden), Grafoid, Inc. (Canada), Amo GmbH (Germany), and XG Sciences (U.S.) among others.

