Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Market Recent Study Including Business Growth, Development Factors and Growth Analysis (2020-2025)

This report studies the Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

PromMinent

Lenntech

Culligan

Lutz-Jesco

Aquionics

AQUA

Brookforge

Glasco UV

BIO-UV

Wedeco(Xylem)

Hitech Ultraviolet

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Chlorine Dosing Equipment

Ozonation Disinfection Equipment

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment

Electrolysis Disinfection Equipment

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential

Hotel

Hospital

Health Club

Waterpark

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Chlorine Dosing Equipment

1.2.2 Ozonation Disinfection Equipment

1.2.3 Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment

1.2.4 Electrolysis Disinfection Equipment

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Price by Type

1.4 North America Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment by Type

1.5 Europe Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment by Type

1.6 South America Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment by Type

Chapter Two: Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Market Share of Top 5 and Top Chapter Ten: Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 PromMinent

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 PromMinent Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Lenntech

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Lenntech Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Culligan

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Culligan Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Lutz-Jesco

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Lutz-Jesco Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Aquionics

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Aquionics Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 AQUA

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 AQUA Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Brookforge

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Brookforge Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Glasco UV

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Glasco UV Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 BIO-UV

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 BIO-UV Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Wedeco(Xylem)

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Wedeco(Xylem) Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Hitech Ultraviolet

Chapter Four: Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa

Chapter Five: Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Application

5.1 Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Segment by Application

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.2 Hotel

5.1.3 Hospital

5.1.4 Health Club

5.1.5 Waterpark

5.1.6 Other

5.2 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment by Application

5.4 Europe Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment by Application

5.6 South America Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment by Application

Chapter Six: Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Market Forecast

6.1 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Chlorine Dosing Equipment Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Ozonation Disinfection Equipment Growth Forecast

6.4 Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Forecast in Residential

6.4.3 Global Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Forecast in Hotel

Chapter Seven: Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Swimming Pool Disinfection Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Eight: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

Chapter Nine: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Ten: Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

