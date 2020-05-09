Global Sputtering Target Material Market 2019 -2024

Sputtering is the process of forming a thin film when the object is attached to the target substrate by the sputtering and scattering, and the sputtering target is the material for high-speed particle bombardment. This report studies the sputtering target material market.

Scope of the Report:

For a long time the global sputtering target development and production mainly concentrated in the United States and Japan, and the industry concentration is quite high. Manufactures of sputtering targets, represented by Honeywell (USA), Praxair (USA), JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation (Japan), TOSOH (Japan) and other multinational groups, have been involved in this field earlier. After decades of technical accumulation, they occupy the vast majority of market share.

Semiconductor chips, flat panel displays, solar cells and other downstream industries have a higher demand on the product quality and stability. When the downstream customers, especially the world’s leading companies select suppliers, the supplier qualification barriers are higher, and the certification cycle is longer.

The worldwide market for Sputtering Target Material is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.7% over the next five years, will reach 4560 million US$ in 2024, from 2870 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Sputtering Target Material in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Praxair

Plansee SE

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Hitachi Metals

Honeywell

Sumitomo Chemical

ULVAC

Materion (Heraeus)

GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

TOSOH

Ningbo Jiangfeng

Heesung

Luvata

Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

Advantec

Angstrom Sciences

Umicore Thin Film Products

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metal Target

Alloy Target

Ceramic Compound Target

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Semiconductor

Solar Energy

LCD Flat Panel Display

Others Flat Panel Display

