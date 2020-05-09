Flower Pots and Planters Market Top Key Players: The HC Companies, T.O. Plastics, East Jordan Plastics Inc., Pöppelmann GmbH & Co. KG, Keter Plastic, Nursery Supplies Inc., Landmark Plastic Corporation, Anderson Pots, Garant GP, Elho

According to the latest market research report, published by KD Market Insights covers a detailed analysis of, “Flower Pots and Planters market” The study comprises of major industry trends and insights that play an important role in the market growth. Also, the report covers forecast revenue growth at global, regional and country levels, providing a detailed analysis of the industry.

Global flower pots and planters market size is estimated to be USD 1,869.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2,208.3 Million by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Growing trend among population to create their own beautiful container gardens for front porch, patio or any outdoor space and rapid growth in floriculture industry is expected to drive the demand for flower pots & planters across the globe.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/703

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Flower Pots and Planters Market

Launch of Various New Flower Pots and Planters

Continuous innovation and launch of new flower pots & planters in terms of design, durability, and material are believed to propel the future growth of global flower pots and planters market. Further, home décor and value segments are likely to continue providing various new product opportunities as consumers are increasing their gardening expenditure. In addition to this, a significant increase in professional garden and lawn services is also positively impacting the homer décor segment which in turn is believed to drive the growth of flower pots and planters market.

Growing Nursery and Horticulture Industry

Horticulture and nursery industry trends are witnessing rapid change across the globe. Since the past three decades, a major shift trend from cuts flowers towards pot plants is being observed. For instance, cut flowers import and production of pot flowers have grown remarkably in the United States since 1980. Similarly, various other nations including China, India, among others have increased the production of pot flowers. This continuous growth is signaling positive growth of pot plant industry which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the global flowerpots and planters market.

Segmentation Analysis

The flower pots and planters product type market is segmented into plastic, ceramics, wood, and others. Among this segment, the plastic segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2019 to 2024. Further, the global flower pots and planters market for plastic segment is anticipated to reach USD 1,321.8 Million by the end of 2024. In addition to this, global flower pots and planters market for plastic segment value is projected to witness a Y-O-Y growth of 3.5% in 2024 as compared to previous years. With rapid urbanization and rising disposable income level, consumers are spending a remarkable share of their earnings on home décor activities. Apart from this, growing living standards and expansion of e-commerce channels are also aiding the growth of plastic flower pots & planters market.

Moreover, based on application, the flower pots and planters market is further sub segmented into home decorates, commercial, municipal construction, and horticulture. Among this segment, horticulture segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. In terms of value, the global flower pots and planters market for horticulture segment is estimated to be USD 1,169.3 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,379.6 Million by the end of 2024.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In flower pots and planters market, North America is projected to capture a market share of 38.0% in 2024. North America flower pots and planters market is expected to reach USD 835.6 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 727.9 Million in 2018. The market value of North America flower pots and planters market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 2.5% over the projected period. Apart from this, Asia Pacific flower pots and planters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2024.

Competitive Analysis

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of global flower pots and planters market, such as The HC Companies, T.O. Plastics, East Jordan Plastics Inc., Pöppelmann GmbH & Co. KG, Keter Plastic, Nursery Supplies Inc., Landmark Plastic Corporation, Anderson Pots, Garant GP, Elho and others key players. The flower pots and planters market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as product launch, acquisition, partnership and expansion across the globe. For instance, in August 2018, Anderson pots unveiled new field pot line for nurseries. This product portfolio expansion helped the company to strengthen its nursery line products.

Market Analysis by Segments:

By Product Type

– Plastic

– Ceramics

– Wood

– Others

By Application

– Home Decorates

– Commercial

– Municipal Construction

– Horticulture

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/703/2018-global-flower-pots-and-planters-market-report

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Geographic Scope

1.3. Years Considered

2. Executive Summary

3. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Flower Pots and Planters Market

4. Global Flower Pots and Planters Market Trends

5. Opportunities in Global Flower Pots and Planters Market

6. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

7. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

8. Market Value Chain Analysis

9. Global Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10. Global Flower Pots and Planters Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

10.4. Plastic Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5. Ceramics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.6. Wood Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11. Global Flower Pots and Planters Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4. Home Decorates Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.6. Municipal Construction Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.7. Horticulture Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.1. By Product Type

12.2.1.1. Introduction

12.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.2.1.4. Plastic Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.1.5. Ceramics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.1.6. Wood Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.1.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2. By Application

12.2.2.1. Introduction

12.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.2.2.4. Home Decorates Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.6. Municipal Construction Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.2.7. Horticulture Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.3. By Country

12.2.3.1. Introduction

12.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.2.3.4. U.S. Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.2.3.5. Canada Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3. Europe Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.1. By Product Type

12.3.1.1. Introduction

12.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.3.1.4. Plastic Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.1.5. Ceramics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.1.6. Wood Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.1.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.2. By Application

12.3.2.1. Introduction

12.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.3.2.4. Home Decorates Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.2.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.2.6. Municipal Construction Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.2.7. Horticulture Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.3. By Country

12.3.3.1. Introduction

12.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.3.4. Germany Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.3.5. United Kingdom Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.3.6. France Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.3.7. Italy Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.3.8. Spain Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.3.9. Russia Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.3.3.10. Rest of Europe Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4. Asia Pacific Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.1. By Product Type

12.4.1.1. Introduction

12.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.4.1.4. Plastic Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.1.5. Ceramics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.1.6. Wood Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.1.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.2. By Application

12.4.2.1. Introduction

12.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.4.2.4. Home Decorates Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.2.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.2.6. Municipal Construction Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.2.7. Horticulture Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.3. By Country

12.4.3.1. Introduction

12.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.4.3.4. China Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.3.5. India Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.3.6. Japan Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.3.7. South Korea Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.3.8. Indonesia Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.3.9. Taiwan Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.3.10. Australia Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.3.11. New Zealand Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.4.3.12. Rest of Asia Pacific Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5. Latin America Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.1. By Product Type

12.5.1.1. Introduction

12.5.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.5.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.5.1.4. Plastic Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.1.5. Ceramics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.1.6. Wood Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.1.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.2. By Application

12.5.2.1. Introduction

12.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.5.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.5.2.4. Home Decorates Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.2.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.2.6. Municipal Construction Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.2.7. Horticulture Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.3. By Country

12.5.3.1. Introduction

12.5.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.5.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.5.3.4. Brazil Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.3.5. Mexico Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5.3.6. Rest of Latin America Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.6. Middle East & Africa Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.6.1. By Product Type

12.6.1.1. Introduction

12.6.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

12.6.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

12.6.1.4. Plastic Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.6.1.5. Ceramics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.6.1.6. Wood Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.6.1.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.6.2. By Application

12.6.2.1. Introduction

12.6.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

12.6.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

12.6.2.4. Home Decorates Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.6.2.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.6.2.6. Municipal Construction Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.6.2.7. Horticulture Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.6.3. By Geography

12.6.3.1. Introduction

12.6.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

12.6.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Geography

12.6.3.4. GCC Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.6.3.5. North Africa Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.6.3.6. South Africa Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.6.3.7. Rest of Middle East & Africa Flower Pots and Planters Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/703

About Us:

KD Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With KD Market Insights, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.

Our clients list includes various Fortune 500 companies and leading advisory firms.

Contact Us

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More : https://industrial-equipment-automation.blogspot.com/

https://packaging-news.blogspot.com/

https://life-science-market.blogspot.com/

https://ictmarket1.blogspot.com/

https://consumer-goodsretail.blogspot.com/

https://construction-manufacturing-news.blogspot.com/

https://chemicals-materialsmarket.blogspot.com/

https://automotivemarket12.blogspot.com/

https://automotivemarket12.blogspot.com/

https://consumer-goodsretail.blogspot.com/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald