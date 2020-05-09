Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Industry 2020 Market Share, Size, Growth, Key Manufactures, Demand, Segments, Driving Factors, Revenue, Supply and Forecast Research 2025

This report provides full study of “Ethylene Vinyl Acetate‎ Market 2020 industry” victimization SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.

The global ethylene vinyl acetate market features a moderately consolidated landscape, notes Orian Research. Presence of profuse lucrative avenues in the global ethylene vinyl acetate market is a key factor that has been attracting new entrants in recent years. Despite the constant flux of new companies, well-entrenched players leverage the advantage of steady procurement of raw materials to retain their stronghold in the global ethylene vinyl acetate market, observes TMR. Additionally, top players tend to benefit from consolidating their supply chains. Several of these players are actively looking for substantial streams of revenues in the end-use applications of agricultural coatings, dispersions, and construction and building materials. A growing number of players in the global ethylene vinyl acetate market find it increasingly lucrative to shift their attention to bio-based copolymers, with an aim to garner competitive gains.

Among the various applications where ethylene vinyl acetate are used, photovoltaic (PV) cells are expected to be the most attractive segment in the global market in the next few years. The application has been receiving a massive boost from the rising application of the copolymer in PV cells used for generating solar energy.

Regionally, Asia Pacific held the major share of over 35.0% in the global ethylene vinyl acetate market in 2014. Moving ahead, the regional market is expected to expand at the most lucrative pace. The growth is likely to be driven by the extensive demand for ethylene vinyl acetate in the food and beverages and personal care industries for packaging applications.

Profuse Demand for Copolymer in Flexible Packaging Applications continually bolsters Growth

The growth of the global ethylene vinyl acetate market is increasingly underpinned by the rising demand for the copolymer in flexible packaging applications in several end-use industries, world over. Amazing toughness, stress-crack resistance, and high tensile elongation are few of characteristics that make the copolymer the matter of choice for these applications. Ethylene vinyl acetate copolymers have, hence, emerged as cost-effective and high-performing packaging material in various industries. Furthermore, there is a profuse demand for the copolymer in making photovoltaic encapsulants and sheets.

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

Polysciences

DuPont

Tosoh

Eastman Chemical

Eurofoam

Fainplast Compounds

Honeywell

Huntsman Corporation

Innospec

LATI

LG Chemical

LyondellBasell

Petroquimica Triunfo

Polimeri Europa

Polyram

Premix Thermoplastics

Silon

Teknor Apex Company

Bamberger Polymer

Celanese Corporation

Schulman

Arkema Group

Armacell

Borealis

Bostik

Braskem

Diamond and Network Polymers

…

The report firstly introduced the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Rising Use in Solar PV Cells Encapsulation contributes Generous Revenues

The ethylene vinyl acetate market is also propelled by the rising demand for the copolymer as sealants for wire and cable insulation in the electrical and electronics industries. It is considered a better performing substitute for plasticized PVC owing to its properties of low-temperature sealability and better durability. However, the advent of inexpensive substitutes and technical concerns in photovoltaic encapsulation have to some extent hampered the revenues of the global ethylene vinyl acetate market.

Market by Type

VA (Approximately up to 4%)

VA (Approximately 4 to 30%)

VA (Greater than 40%)

Market by Application

Hot Melt Adhesives

Biomedical Engineering

Sports Goods

Coatings Formulation

Injection Molding

Plastics

