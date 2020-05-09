Electric Vehicle Charging System Market Future Report Size, Trends, Opportunities, Innovations & Forecast till 2027

Sameer Joshi

Electric vehicle charging systems supply electric energy to the battery of an electric vehicle. In other words, these systems provide electric energy for recharging electric vehicles such as electric cars. Electric vehicle owners can charge their vehicle at home using home chargers or at the electric vehicle charging stations installed at public places such as shopping centres, parking spaces and similar others.

The global market for electric vehicle charging systems is exhibiting a positive growth, worldwide, with a significant rise in the adoption of electric vehicles in the past few years. Increasing awareness and ongoing environment friendly efforts across the globe is fuelling growth of the electric vehicles market, which in turn, is driving the market of electric vehicle charging systems. Moreover, the technological advancements aimed at developing affordable charging solutions are likely to drive the market growth. However, safety concerns with respect to the use of electric vehicle charging systems, might limit the adoption of these systems to a certain extent.

The penetration of electric vehicles is high in developed regions, namely North America and Europe, thereby making them the leading revenue generators of the electric vehicle charging system market. Asia-Pacific is a lucrative market with high growth potential owing to the rapidly increasing numbers of electric vehicles in countries such as China and Japan. Within Asia-Pacific region, Japan has the highest penetration of fast electric vehicle charging stations.

Global electric vehicle charging system market is segmented on the basis of product type, mode of charging, charging voltage level and geography. The electric vehicle charging systems market, in accordance with product type is bifurcated into home charging systems and commercial charging stations. Based on the mode of charging, the global electric vehicle charging systems market has been segmented into plug-in charging systems and wireless charging systems. Based on level of charging, the market is segmented into level 1 (0V-120V), level 2 (121V-240V) and level 3 (241V and above). In addition, for a comprehensive geographic analysis, the market has been studied in detail across four key regions; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America and Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Prominent companies operating in the world electric vehicle charging systems market follow product launch and collaboration as their major growth strategies for business growth and expansion.

Companies profiled in the report include General Electric Company, Evatran Group, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Delta Electronics, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation Plc. Tesla Motors, Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP, Siemens AG and ClipperCreek, Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The world electric vehicle charging system market has been segmented based on product type, mode of charging, charging level and geography.

MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

Home Charging Systems

Commercial Charging Stations

MARKET BY MODE OF CHARGING

Plug-in Charging Systems

Wireless Charging Systems

