Biorefinery Market 2020 | Global Trends, Future Growth, Industry Size, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The major players in global market include

Abengoa Bioenergy Corp

Pacific Ethanol

Neste Oil OYJ

Renewable Energy Group Inc.

UOP LLC

Valero Energy Corp

Market Synopsis:

The increasing demand for bio-based energy sources is taking over the oil & gas industry. In addition, increasing efforts directed at the reduction of carbon footprints is expected to boost the growth of the biorefinery market over the next couple of years. This report unravels that the global biorefinery market is set to expand at a moderate CAGR through the assessment period.

Biorefineries are being supported by the governments and nonprofit organizations as they support the goal of the sustenance of the environment. The rising demand for biofuel and its proliferating applications are expected to drive the expansion of the market in the years to come. The depleting sources of energy are also projected to impact the expansion of the market favorably in the nearby future.

Biorefineries are at a nascent stage and are poised to witness tremendous developments over time. These developments are projected to lead the growth of the biorefinery market in the upcoming years. Key players are focusing on the manufacturing of a wide range of products using wastes such as agriculture waste, Plant-based starch, etc. It facilitates waste management and recycling, which is likely to push the demand for biorefineries in the years to come.

Investments in R & D and technological developments are poised to drive the proliferation of the biorefinery market in the nearby future. Furthermore, rising awareness about environmental degradation is set to work in favor of market growth. The market is poised to penetrate across different industry verticals, which is prognosticated to prompt the expansion of the biorefinery market in the foreseeable future.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of end-user / application, the global biorefinery market has been segmented into bulk chemicals, biomaterial, biofuel, and pharmaceuticals & food additives.

On the basis of type, the global biorefinery market has been divided into biochemical and thermochemical.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical evaluation of the global biorefinery market is included in the report on a regional basis which is further narrowed down to a country-level basis. The key regions profiled in this study are – South America, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa, North America, and Europe. North America and Europe are anticipated to invest massively in the development of biorefineries. The goal of the governments in these regions to create a sustainable environment is likely to push the growth of the biorefinery market. Asia Pacific holds immense potential as it is undergoing the problem of pollution. Thus, it is motivated to boost the growth of the biorefinery market.

Conclusion

The Global demand for Biorefinery Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Biorefinery market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.

