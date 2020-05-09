Beer Market Drivers, Comprehensive Insights and Capacity Growth Analysis 2019 to 2026

Global Beer market report endows with a far-reaching survey of key players in the market which is based on a range of objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. One of the sections in the report covers the evaluation of probabilities of the new investment projects and overall research conclusions are offered. Thus, the transparent, truthful and extensive market information and data included in this global industry report will definitely help develop business and improve return on investment (ROI).

Global Beer Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 602.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 667.25 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 1.28% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in popularity and consumption for the product from the consumers of the developing regions.

Global Beer Market By Type (Lager, Ale, Stout & Porter, Malt, and Others), Taste (Strong Beer, Light Beer, Regular Beer), Category (Regular, Premium, Super Premium), Packaging (Glass, PET Bottle, Canned, Draught), Production (Macro-Brewery, Micro-Brewery, Craft Brewery, and Others), Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Beer Market

Beer is a type of an alcoholic beverage and is widely popular globally. It is formulated from cereal grains, barley, rice, wheat and maize. It is brewed with the help of fermentation of starch sugars and addition of hops and other flavours along with preservatives. It also includes carbonation whether naturally or synthetically to give it a frothy taste and carbonation effect.

Top Key Players:

Anheuser-Busch InBev;

Beijing Yanjing Beer Co., Ltd.;

Carlsberg Group;

Diageo;

Squatters Pub;

UNITED BREWERIES LTD.;

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.;

Heineken N.V.;

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc.;

Boston Beer Co;

Molson Coors Brewing Company;

Constellation Brands, Inc.;

Compañía de las Cervecerías Unidas;

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.;

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.;

Guizhou Moutai Co., Ltd.;

Stone & Wood Brewing Company;

China Resources Enterprise Co., Ltd.;

Oettinger Brewery.

Market Drivers:

Increase in the levels of disposable income of individuals resulting in growth of alcohol consumption and changes in consumer preferences of individuals; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Rise in the population of adopting drinking along with the rise in adoption of alcohol from the female population is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Drastic effects on the human body with excessive consumption of the product leading to complications and even death of individuals; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Significant taxations along with the vulnerable and fluctuations of raw materials utilized in the production of the product increasing the price of the product; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Anheuser-Busch InBev announced that they are planning to establish a new brewery situated in Dodoma, Tanzania to increase their capacity and production capabilities for the future. Production at this facility is expected to begin from second half of 2020. The facility is planned to have a capacity of 1 million hectolitres.

In February 2018, Heineken N.V. announced that they had inaugurated a new brewery in Chihuahua, Mexico. The capacity established has a capacity of 6 million hectolitres per year and will be used for the production of various premium brands of the company for consumption in the country as well as exporting. The facility is created with the idea of green and renewable energy consumption in all its business operations.

Customize report of “Global Beer Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Beer Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Taste

Category

Packaging

Production

Distribution Channel

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

Lager

Ale

Stout & Porter

Malt

Others

By Taste

Strong Beer

Light Beer

Regular Beer

By Category

Regular

Premium

Super Premium

By Packaging

Glass

PET Bottle

Canned

Draught

By Production

Macro-Brewery

Micro-Brewery

Craft Brewery

Others

By Distribution Channel

On-Trade

Off-Trade

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Beer Market

Global beer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of beer market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

