Automotive Telematics Market Growth and Forecast Report By 2027|Masternaut Limited, TomTom Telematics B.V, Trimble Inc.,Omnitracs,VERIZON, I.D.Systems

In automotive technology, satellite-based positioning technologies are used to connect telematics solutions via wireless connectivity that enables audio or visual data and drivers to various in-vehicle telematics applications. The automotive telematics market has witnessed a significant growth over the years, owing to increase in trend of connectivity solutions worldwide.

A telematics system offers multiple features such as driver’s emergencies such as roadside assistance, airbag, navigation, vehicle security notification, stolen vehicle tracking services and others. Hardware in telematics control unit consists of infamous “black box” module that integrates a phone, GPS receiver, digital signal processor and microphone for voice recognition. It also gathers diagnostic information from sensors.

The automotive telematics market is segmented on the basis of channel type, vehicle type, connectivity solutions, application and region. By channel type, it is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. By vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger, commercial vehicles and two-wheeler. By application, it is classified into fleet/asset management, navigation & location-based system, infotainment system, insurance telematics, safety & security, V2X, others. By connectivity solution, it is divided into embedded, integrated smartphones and tethered. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Key players in the report include Masternaut Limited, TomTom Telematics B.V, Trimble Inc.,Omnitracs,VERIZON, I.D.Systems, Inc., Airbiquity Inc.,Harman International Industries, Inc., MiX Telematics, Teletrac Navman and CARTRACK.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the autonomous telematics market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Channel Type

o OEM

o Aftermarket

o

By Vehicle Type

o Commercial Vehicle

o Passenger Car

o Two-Wheeler

By Application

o Fleet/Asset management

o Navigation & location-based system

o Infotainment system

o Insurance telematic

o Safety & security

o V2X

o Others

By Connectivity Solution

o Embedded

o Integrated smartphones

o Tethered

