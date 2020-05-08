According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global textile enzymes market is foreseen to witness a notable growth in the various part of the world. The global textile enzymes market is estimated to register a steady CAGR of 4.0% within the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In 2017, the market was valued around worth of US$201.5 mn.

Earlier, strong bases, acids, and other oxidizing agents were used in textile processing. However, with the advancement in technology, the textile enzymes market picked up pace, and provided several eco-friendly and non-toxic enzymes for textile processing. They help in bio-polishing and desizing several kinds of fabrics such as cotton-based, without harming the quality of textiles. Changes in fashion trend and improvement in the spending ability among the populations can be seen as the two major factors contributing in the growth of textile enzymes market.

Increasing Demand for Fabric Desizing to Fuel Market Growth

The rising concentration toward feasible textile processing in textile plants and clothing laundries is boosting the growth in the market. Advancement in the making of jeans, such as lightweight and desizing, along with synthetic textile finishing will shape the development direction in next couple of years. Industry players are working on decreasing the cost of textile enzymes so as to support their growth. Besides, developing impulse by governments toward low-contamination textile processing in rising economies will open new roads in the global textile enzymes market.

On the basis of application, the global textile enzymes market is classified into bio-polishing, desizing, bioscouring, and, enzymatic bleaching. These are further segmented into fabric dyeing, fabric softening, and fiber modification. Out of these, the bio-polishing segments lead the textile enzymes market with highest share. The mentioned segment is used widely in reducing pilling, improving fabric appearance, softening of cellulose-based fabrics, and so on.

Asia Pacific to Lead Due to Change in Consumer Behavior

Geographically, in 2017Asia Pacific registered the significant share in the global textile enzymes market. The demand has been powered by alluring steps in the regional textile industry in the course of recent years. This is stimulated by continually changing purchasing behaviors of buyers in the developing nations. Further, a few globally known textile makers have been moving their production plants in Asia Pacific.

Besides, developed regions like North America and Europe are relied upon to grow at moderate pace. Especially, the Europe textile enzymes market is moderately fragmented, particularly in nations of the U.K., Italy, Germany, Netherlands, and France. But, guidelines relating to the utilization of chemicals in textile processing are getting stricter in different areas of Europe, there by restricting the regional growth in future.

Analyst at TMR states that the players leading the global textile enzymes market include Zytex (India) Pvt. Ltd., AB Enzymes GmbH, Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd, Lumis, Sunson Industry Group Co., Ltd.,Genotek Biochem, andMaps Enzymes Ltd. These players are working on research activities to come up with improved textile enzymes, so as to expand their product portfolio and increase their global reach, with the launch of novel products. Players are also investing heavily to penetrate into untapped market of developing nations with their eco-friendly and affordable textile enzymes.

