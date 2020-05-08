Stye Drug Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2027

Stye Drug Market: Introduction Stye, also known as hordeolum, is a painful and acute infection on the upper or lower eyelid. Majority of the cases of hordeolum are due to Staphylococcus aureus followed by Staphylococcus epidermidis. All age groups can be affected, although there is a slight increase in prevalence of stye in patients aged between 30 years and 50 years.

Stye can be treated with topical ointment or sometimes oral antibiotics. However, in some cases, surgeries are performed. Typically, the size of the swelling is a direct indicator of the severity of the infection. Recurrent of hordeolum is usually due to failure to eliminate the bacteria completely. Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Stye Drug Market Prevalence of indoor as well as outdoor allergens is driving the global stye drug market. Environmental factors play a major role in the occurrence of allergic conditions. The bacteria of stye i.e. staphylococcal, is often found in the nose. This can easily be transferred from nose to eye.

Hordeolum has no correlation between race, sex, or gender for the occurrence of Stye. Due to increased viscosity of the sebum, adults are prone to this disease. Sometimes, blepharitis, seborrheic dermatitis, rosacea, diabetes, and elevated lipids offer an additional risk to the development of hordeola.

Patent expiry of several companies and introduction of generic drugs are expected to restrain the growth of the global market. Expiration of patent can have a major impact on the market leading to decline in net price. External Hordeolum Segment to Witness High Demand In terms of type, the global stye drug market can be segmented into external hordeolum and internal hordeolum

External stye or hordeolum emerge at the outer edge of the eyelid, while in internal hordeolum, the swelling develops inside the eyelid

External hordeolum is common. Most hordeola are external and result from obstruction and infection of an eyelash follicle and adjacent glands of Zeis or Moll glands. Follicle obstruction may be associated with blepharitis. However, an internal hordeolum is very rare and a result of infection in the meibomian gland. Antibiotic Segment has Significant Growth Potential Based on drug class, the global stye drug market can be divided into antibiotic and ophthalmic steroids

Oral antibiotics are majorly prescribed for external hordeolum treatment. This drug class can also be useful for internal hordeolum. However, antibiotics having topical route of administration are usually ineffective.

Steroids injections are sometimes administered by ophthalmologists for early recovery. Steroid injection carries the risk of bleeding, thinning of the skin, scar, pain, and in very rare cases, loss of vision. Thus, this drug class is not preferred for the treatment of stye. Hospital Pharmacy Segment to Grow at High Rate On the basis of distribution channel, the global stye drug market can be classified into hospital pharmacy, online, and pharmacy

Drugs used for stye treatment are majorly prescription-based. Hospital pharmacy deals with storage, procurement, dispensing, and distribution of drugs to in-patient as well as outpatient.

However, online distribution channel may grow in the near future due to delivery of drugs at home. Online pharmacy is an internet-based vendor. Population-based surveys exhibited that 72% of the online population in the U.S. and 71% in Europe searched for health related information, at least, once in 12 months. Asia Pacific Stye Drug Market to Expand Rapidly In terms of region, the global stye drug market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is likely to witness maximum demand for stye drugs from 2019 to 2027. Major manufacturers are continuously investing in emerging economies to leverage growth opportunities in the market. Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market The global stye drug market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are: Similasan

Bausch and Lomb

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

ALLERGAN

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

AbbVie Inc. Global Stye Drug Market: Research Scope Global Stye Drug Market, by Type External Hordeolum

Internal Hordeolum Global Stye Drug Market, by Drug Class Antibiotic Bacitracin Azithromycin Others

Ophthalmic Steroids Fluorometholone Others

Global Stye Drug Market, by Route of Administration Oral

Topical

Injectible Global Stye Drug Market, by Prescription Mode Over-the-counter

Prescription-based Global Stye Drug Market, by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy

Online

Pharmacy Global Stye Drug Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald