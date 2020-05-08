Special Purpose Needles Market A Latest Research Report To Share Market Insights And Dynamics Forecast 2019 – 2027

Global Special Purpose Needles Market: Overview

The special purpose needles market derives its name from the safety needles which are designed to prevent accidental spread of disease. Such accidents were common in healthcare earlier, wherein rapid drug delivery systems were used in combination with hypodermic needles.

This not only resulted in spread of unintended infections for patients and healthcare professionals but also in massive wastages. In order to combat these challenges, disposable needles became frequently used in healthcare. However, special purpose needles are expected to solve these challenges with more efficient, cost-effective, and safer options in the near future. The growing demand for safer and quality healthcare is expected to be a major boost for the special purpose needles market in the near future.

Global Special Purpose Needles Market: Notable Developments

According to CDC, special purpose needles can eliminate between 62 and 88 percent potential fatal risks associated with infections. These widespread infections include needlestick infections which are on the rise for various illnesses including some major chronic ones. Among safety needles, the pre-filled syringes are gaining increased momentum in sales as these offer a quick way to a rapid drug delivery systems. Additionally, these require little or no training on the part of healthcare professionals to use, which is a major advantage for end-buyers like hospitals.

Manual needle-based surgeries on brain are considered extremely risky. However, newly used robotic-assisted robotic surgeries are expected to bring down the potential risks. Additionally, due to the complexity of the procedure, a large pool of highly experienced surgeons are required for the task. The new robotic manual needle intervention can solve the recurring challenge of training new surgeons in the area and with the special purpose needles provide a safer treatment mechanisms. The growing demand for robotic assistance in cosmetic, and illness related surgical treatments are expected to be a major driver for the special purpose needles market.

Global Special Purpose Needles Market: Drivers and Restraints

The special purpose needles market is expected to register robust growth in the near future. The growing awareness among healthcare professionals, the cost-effectiveness of safety needles, and easy-to-use mechanisms are expected to spur growth. Additionally, the rising expenditure for healthcare, and growing liabilities associated with unintended infections are also expected to make safety needles more lucrative in the near future.

On the other hand, the high costs of pre-filled syringes and technological advancements like needle-free treatments are expected to remain barriers to growth in the near future. However, rising aging population and its limited access to extremely expensive technological advancements are expected to create new opportunities in the special purpose needles market. Rise in chronic illnesses like HIV, and growing preferences of patients to prefer home-treatments are also expected to cater to growth of the special purpose needles market in the near future.

Global Special Purpose Needles Market: Geographical Analysis

The global special purposed needles market is expected to witness robust growth in key regions like North America. The high-awareness in the region in relation to pre-filled syringe, growing liabilities in the healthcare sectors, and limited technical expertise of healthcare professionals are expected to spur growth of the special purpose needles market in the region. Additionally, advanced medical facilities and concerns like hygiene in healthcare facilities are expected to help growth of the market in Europe as well. The special purpose needles market is expected to register the fastest growth in Asia Pacific region. The large population in the region, the growing adoption of private insurance mechanisms, and rising disposable income are expected to help the special purpose needles market in the near future.