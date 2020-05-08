Space Launch Services Market Global Key Vendors Analysis with Study of Production Types, Consumption, Export and Import till 2027

Sameer Joshi

The rise in space exploration missions and investments in space research have generated the demands for space launch services in recent years. Surge in satellite launches across the globe for military and government applications is a crucial factor driving the growth of the space launch services market. Increased participation of the developing nations is expected to fuel the demand for launch services in the coming years.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. ERAPSCO, 2. General Dynamics Corporation, 3. Lockheed Martin Corporation, 4. Lone Star Electronics Co., 5. Radixon, 6. Sealandaire Technologies Inc., 7. Sigma-Pi Power Sources Pvt Ltd., 8. Sparton Corporation, 9. Thales Group, 10. Ultra Electronics USSI

What is the Dynamics of Space Launch Services Market?

The global space launch services market is forecasted to grow in the study period on account of increased space exploration missions and increased deployment of small satellites. Investments by venture companies and the government are further expected to contribute to market growth. However, the lack of measures for disposable of orbital debris may affect the growth of the space launch services market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, technological up-gradation in the industry and low cost of spacecraft launching will offer significant opportunities for the key players operating in the space launch services market in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of Space Launch Services Market?

The “Global Space Launch Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of space launch services market with detailed market segmentation by type, launch platform, launch vehicle size, end user, and geography. The global space launch services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading space launch services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global space launch services market is segmented on the basis of type, launch platform, launch vehicle size, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as pre-launch services and post launch services. By launch platform, the market is classified into land, air, and sea. On the basis of the launch vehicle size, the market is segmented as small lift launch vehicles and medium-to-heavy lift launch vehicles. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as commercial and military & government.

What is the Regional Framework of Space Launch Services Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global space launch services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The space launch services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

