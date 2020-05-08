Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2027

Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Market: Overview

The global radiotherapy patient positioning market is growing at a great pace due to the increasing popularity of minimally invasive procedures. Patients prefer such procedures as they recover more easily and experience less pain. The growing demand for achieving more efficient radiotherapy has also helped in the development of the global radiotherapy patient positioning market. Prevalence of diseases such as cancer has expanded the scope for health insurance companies that are trying to make such radiotherapy procedures more affordable. This is also expected to create sound business opportunities for the leading players in the global radiotherapy patient positioning market.

Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Market: Notable Developments

Some of the recent developments in the global radiotherapy patient positioning market are given below:

An industry leader in external beam radiation therapy – Bionix® Radiation Therapy recently revamped their website with an objective to provide better serve to radiation oncology professionals. This initiative has helped in building awareness around its cutting-edge products. Segments include in the websites are related to breast, head & neck, pelvic, and lung treatment systems. Additionally, information related to consumable products and accessories are also provided.

Other players are also making significant efforts that are supporting the growth in this market. Prominent players analysed in the report include CDR Systems, Bionix Radiation Therapy, CIVCO Radiation, IZI Medical Products, Orfit Industries N.V., Klarity Medical Products, Elekta AB, Qfix, and Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG,

Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Market: Drivers and Restraints

There are several different factors that are influencing the growth of the global radiotherapy patient positioning market. One of the biggest driving factor is the increasing demand for these patient positioning devices across hospitals and clinics. As the number of patients increase in the medical centers to undergo radiotherapy, it is natural for these centers to adopt these radiotherapy patient positioning devices to serve them better.

In addition to this, constant advancement in the technology in terms of cancer treatment, the positioning devices themselves are helping to drive the overall growth of the global market. Moreover, product innovation and increasing effort to cut down the affordability of the radiotherapy are working in favor of the development of the global radiotherapy patient positioning market. Rising investments by the leading players for the activities of research and development is also helping the radiotherapy patient positioning market to grow.

Global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Market: Regional Outlook

The global radiotherapy patient positioning market is regionally segmented into five key regions for the better understanding of its overall working dynamics. These segments are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the global radiotherapy patient positioning market is expected to be dominated by North America market. The region accounted for more than half of the global market in terms of revenue generation. The growth of the regional market is primarily attributed to the efficiency in adopting modern and contemporary technologies that have the potential for developing the radiotherapy patient positioning market further. The region has a fragmented vendor landscape that has encouraged several key players to form strategic partnerships and joint ventures. This has given a further impetus to the radiotherapy patient positioning market in North America. Moreover, the growing demand for customized treatment devices has also worked in favor of developing the radiotherapy patient positioning market in the region.