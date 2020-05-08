PC Gaming Peripheral Market Latest Trends, Demands and Growing Business Opportunities 2020

“Global ​PC Gaming Peripheral Market Report 2020-2026” helps the clients to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. Marketinsightsreports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.

The global PC Gaming Peripheral market is valued at 2380 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 4380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019-2025.

Top Companies in the Global PC Gaming Peripheral Market: Razer, Logitech G (ASTRO), Turtle Beach, Corsair, Sennheiser, Plantronics, SteelSeries, Mad Catz, ROCCAT, QPAD, Thrustmaster, HyperX, Tt eSPORTS, Cooler Master, ZOWIE, Sharkoon, Trust and other.

Razer has launched Turret, a wireless lapboard for PC gaming. It is a wireless and lightweight alternative to other bulky lapboards

Corsair has introduced four new gaming keyboards and two gaming mice to the Vengeance and Raptor Gaming lines developed by the company.

Global PC Gaming Peripheral Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segmentation by Types:

Headsets

Mice

Keyboards

Surfaces

Controllers

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Distribution Channels

Third-Party Retail Channels

Direct Channels

With the growing gaming market across the globe the sales of gaming peripherals have also gain momentum and reaching new highs. A major portion of gaming industry is acquired by the console and PC gaming, which is in a growing phase despite the rapid growth in mobile gaming across the globe.

On the basis of gaming device, PCs dominated the global gaming peripheral market with more than 60% market share in 2016. Geographically, Asia Pacific region dominated the global Gaming Peripheral market, accounted for more than 28% revenue share in global gaming Peripheral market owing to expanding gaming market in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing gaming peripheral market, which is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.

PC Gaming Peripheral Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period.

