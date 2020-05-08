Oil Free Compressor Market Segment Analysis by Leading Players, Drivers, Regional, Competitive Landscape & Forecast To 2018 to 2028
The Oil Free Compressor Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The business intelligence study of the Oil Free Compressor Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Oil Free Compressor Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.
Each market player encompassed in the Oil Free Compressor Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Oil Free Compressor Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Oil Free Compressor Market report?
- A critical study of the Oil Free Compressor Market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2, segment 3 and segment 4
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Oil Free Compressor Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Oil Free Compressor landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization
The Oil Free Compressor Market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Oil Free Compressor Market share and why?
- What strategies are the Oil Free Compressor Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Oil Free Compressor Market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Oil Free Compressor Market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Oil Free Compressor Market by the end of 2029?
Competitive Landscape
- To capitalize on the increasing demand for oil-free compressors in North America, Hitachi acquired Accudyne Industries along with its subsidiaries in 2017. With the acquisition, Hitachi plans to leverage Accudyne’s subsidiary Sullair’s oil-free compressor market presence in North America.
- With the Middle East economy recovering and rapid industrialization in the region the oil-free compressor market is expected to bolster. To capitalize on the trend, Saudi Arabia-based rental company Ejar Cranes & Equipment signed a $2 million deal with Doosan for 50 portable oil-free compressors.
- Mahle recently introduced the first-of-its-kind components in the oil-free compressor market, for designing of oil-free compressors. According to Mahle, the components will aid in the production of compressed air braking systems and will offer clean, oil-free compressed air flow.
Some of the leading players in the oil-free compressor market include:
- Atlas Copco
- Ingersoll Rand PLC
- Fs-Elliott Co., Llc,
- Bauer Compressor Inc
- Mehrer Josef Gmbh & Co. Kg.
- Gardner Denver
- General Electric
- Anest Iwata Motherson Limited
- Werther International Inc.
- Kaeser Kompressoren
- Quincy Compressor
- Boge
- Chicago Pneumatic
- Ge Oil & Gas
Oil-free Compressor Market: Regional Outlook
The oil-free compressor market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the foreseeable future owing to the prospering economies and the rapid surge in the chemical, textiles, electronics, and F&B industries in the region. China and India are expected to be the forerunners of growth in the region. North America and Europe are expected to hold a significant share of the oil-free compressor market on the back of the increasing necessity to comply with environmental regulations. Brazil is estimated to be a key player in the growth of the oil-free compressor market in the Latin American region.
Oil-free Compressor Market: Segmentation
The global oil-free compressor market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry, type, and geographical region.
On the basis of end-use industry, the oil-free compressor market can be segmented into:
- Chemical Industry
- Power Generation`
- Electrical & Electronics
- Steel Industry
- Food and Beverages Industry
On the basis of type, the global oil-free compressor market can be segmented into:
- Piston Compressor
- Rotary Screw compressor
- Centrifugal Compressor
On the basis of geographical region, the oil-free compressor market can be segmented into:
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- North America (Canada, USA)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (S. Africa, GCC Countries, Northern Africa)
- South East Asia and Pacific (ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, India)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Western Europe (U.K., Spain, France, Italy)
This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the oil-free compressor market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key oil-free market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on
- Oil-free Compressor Market Dynamics
- Oil-free Compressor Market Size
- Oil-free Compressor Market Segments
- Demand & Supply Trends
- Current Issues and Challenges
- Companies and Competitor Landscape
- Value Chain
- Technology
Regional Segments Analyzed Include:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
- Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)
Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.
Highlights of the Report:
- Elaborated scenario of the parent market
- Transformations in the oil-free compressor market dynamics
- Detailed segmentation of the target market
- Historical, current and forecast of oil-free compressor market size based on value and volume
- Latest industry developments and trends
- Competition landscape
- Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
- Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
- Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
- Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness
