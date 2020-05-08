Office Furniture Market 2018-2024 |Demand Analysis, Production, Revenue and Industry Share of Manufacturer

A new report released today by Fast. MR – Office Furniture Market 2024 – forecasts about the market behaviour in coming years. The report provides forecasts of growth and gives analysis for all major Office Furniture market globally to 2024, also provides forecasts and analysis for multiple segments, such as by product, price range and distribution channel globally and for key regions and markets. The global Office Furniture Market was evaluated at USD 95,274.2 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 58,135.9 Million in 2018 at a CAGR of 9.1% through 2024.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The Office Furniture market is divided into three market segments, including by product, by price range and by distribution channel. The Office Furniture market on the basis of product is fractioned into Seating, Storage, Workstation, Tables, Accessories. Office Furniture product segment reached at a market worth of USD XXX Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a worth of USD XXX Billion by 2024, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% over the forecasted period. On the basis of price range, the market is fragmented into Premium, Medium, Economy sub-segments. In Distribution channel segment, Online Stores, Offline stores considerable shares of the global Office Furniture market in 2018. The segment is poised to create a market value of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, by increasing at a CAGR of XX% over the estimated period. By Geography – The global Office Furniture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, Asia Pacific was the prominent region in the Office Furniture market in 2018. Currently, Asia Pacific is projected to capture a large market share over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific office furniture market reached USD 27,205.9 Million in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period.

The competitive analysis of the Office Furniture market is examined thoroughly in the research report. Major players in the Office Furniture Market include Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Group, Okamura Corporation, HNI Corporation, Knoll, Inc., Steelcase Inc., Haworth Inc., Kokuyo Co Ltd., Kimball International Inc., Hooker Furniture and others prominent players.

Research Scope and Deliverables:

– Research Methodology & Executive Summary

– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities

– Market Size and Forecast Projections

– Competitive Analysis

– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

– Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyses the Office Furniture Market by the following segments:

– Product

– Price Range

– Distribution Channel

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive analysis of North American, European, Asia Pacific, Latin American, and Middle East & African Office Furniture market. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

