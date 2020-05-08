MEK Inhibitors Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2027

Development of MEK inhibitors can serve as a new therapy to treat various malignancies. MEK inhibitors is a small molecule that inhibits mitogen-activated extracellular signal-regulated kinase. MEK inhibitors decrease the growth of tumor in people with metastatic melanoma by hindering the activity of MEK and BRAF kinases.

MEK inhibitors is a selective inhibitor of the MAPK pathways. It targets a non-ATP site of the Mitogen-activated protein kinases (MAP kinases). MAP kinases is a Serine/Threonine phosphorylating enzymes. MAP kinases is also known as Extracellular signal-regulated kinases (ERKs). Aberrant signaling through the MAPK pathway can cause cancer. Key Drivers and Restraints of Global MEK Inhibitors Market Continuous clinical trials and studies on MEK inhibitors as a new treatment option in the field of oncology is expected to propel the MEK inhibitors market during the forecast period. Due to promising results of MEK inhibitors in skin cancer, researchers are actively involved in R&D on MEK inhibitors to expand its application to other invasive cancer indications, such as colorectal cancer . MEK inhibitors is under phase 3 study for the treatment of patients suffering from the metastatic colorectal cancer.

Rise in awareness about new treatment options and increase in incidences of melanoma across the globe are contributing to the growth of the global MEK inhibitors market. According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, in 2018, 300,000 new cases of skin cancer were reported.

High target affinity and specificity is another factor, which is expected to propel the MEK inhibitors market during the forecast period. Furthermore, product approval is a major driver for the global MEK inhibitors market.

In January 2019, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. received manufacturing and marketing approval for MEKTOVI MEK inhibitors in Japan for the treatment of metastatic melanoma with BRAF V600 mutations

mutations Stringent regulations on new therapeutics development and adverse effects of MEK inhibitors, such as rash, diarrhea, peripheral edema, fatigue, and dermatitis acneiform are likely to restrict the global MEK inhibitors market in the next few years MEKINIST to Witness High Demand On the basis of product, the global MEK inhibitors market can be divided into MEKINIST, COTELLIC, and MEKTOVI. The global MEL inhibitors market is driven by demand of MEKINIST. Combination therapy offers potent anti-tumor effects. Combination therapy helps to inhibit the BRAF kinase activity and the MEK1/MEK2 activity simultaneously.

Combination therapy has been approved for the treatment of adults suffering from metastatic melanoma with a BRAFv600 mutation In terms of distribution channel, the global MEK inhibitors market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies

Growth of the retail pharmacies segment can be attributed to the increase in the number of retail pharmacies across the globe and easy availability of small molecule MEK inhibitors at these stores

Moreover, availability of MEK inhibitors at specialty pharmacy stores in the U.S. and anticipated launch of new MEK inhibitors during the forecast period are likely to propel the growth of the retail pharmacies segment during the forecast period North America to Lead Global MEK Inhibitors Market In terms of region, the global MEK inhibitors market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is leading the MEK inhibitors market due to factors such as increase in prevalence of NSCLC and melanomas and rise in sales of approved MEK inhibitors

In May 2017, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. and Array BioPharma Inc. signed a license agreement to develop and commercialize MEKTOVI in the U.S. and Canada

Asia Pacific is likely to witness maximum demand for MEK inhibitors from 2019 to 2027. Major manufacturers of MEK inhibitors have been investing increasingly in China and India due to a large patient base.

MEKTOVI application is submitted in The Swiss Medicines Agency (Swissmedic) and The Australian Therapeutics Goods Administration (TGA) for marketing authorization of MEKTOVI

Survey of Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan reported that around 4,000 patients are suffering from melanoma while about 700 deaths occur per year in Japan due to melanoma.

Leading manufacturers of MEK inhibitors have extensive distribution networks, along with deep product penetration. The manufacturers of MEK inhibitors are actively participating in trade fairs and international conferences to promote their products and develop potential R&D collaborations and distribution partnerships. Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market The global MEK inhibitors market was highly consolidated in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are: ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc. Global MEK Inhibitors Market: Research Scope Global MEK Inhibitors Market, by Product MEKINIST (Trametinib)

COTELLIC (Cobimetinib)

MEKTOVI (Binimetinib)

Others Global MEK Inhibitors Market, by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies Global MEK Inhibitors Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



