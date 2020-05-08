Mass Spectrometry Market Future Growth| Top Key Players are Waters Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Data Bridge Market Research recently published Global Mass Spectrometry Market study with an in-depth overview, describing the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Waters Corporation (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.(US), Others.

Global Mass Spectrometry Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.91 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.98 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing technological advancement to adopt the new technology.

Market Definition: Global Mass Spectrometry Market

Mass spectrometry is an analytical technique which is used to identify the quantity and type of chemical in a given sample. The mass spectrometry analyzes the mass-to-charge ratio of ions in simple and complex mixtures.

Market Drivers

There is increase in government funding in life science research infants is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

There is increase in R&D investments by pharmaceutical companies infants is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth

There is demand for technological advancement to adopt the new technology is driving the market.

There is increase in concerns related to food safety infants is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Market Restraints

High amount of costing of these equipment is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of knowledge and skilled professionals is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Mass spectrometry Market

By Technology

Single Mass Spectrometry Into Ion Trap Matrix Assisted Laser Desorption/ Ionization -Time Of Flight Quadrupole

Hybrid Mass Spectrometry. Gas Chromatography – Mass Spectrometry Liquid Chromatography – Mass Spectrometry Triple Quadrupole Liquid Chromatography – Mass Spectrometry Quadrupole Time of Flight Liquid Chromatography – Mass Spectromrtry Ion Mobility Mass Spectrometry Fourier Transform Ion Cyclotron Resonance Mass Spectrometry.



By Product Type

Equipment

Reagents

Consumables

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Industrial Chemistry

Environmental Testing

Food & Beverage Testing

By End-Users

Pharma/Biopharmaceuticals

Industrial Sectors

Academia

Government

Applied Market

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, -Agilent Technologies Inc. launched a range of new products these products is designed to deliver improved analytical and business outcomes for laboratories. These new products will enable laboratories to spend less time getting the right answers.

In April 2018, Biognosys developed next-generation label-free proteomics technology. Presented data, data was generated using the next-generation data-independent acquisition technology; a label free mass spectrometric method. at the MSACL 2019 conference (Mass Spectrometry Applications to the Clinical Lab)

Competitive Analysis:

Global mass spectrometry market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mass spectrometry market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global mass spectrometry market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

