LATEST NEWS : Eyelid Spacers Market Projected For Promising Growth Till 2027

Eyelid Spacers: Substitutes for Puffy and Fat Eyelids

Eyelid spacers are used to treat abnormalities in the lower eyelid of patients. Many people use eyelid spacers to have puffy and fat eyelids. Eyelid spacers are surgically used for tectonic support to the eye during surgery. These spacers are scientifically and technologically advanced, and help the eye from virally inactivating tissues and in the preservation and sterilization of the tissues. They are immunologically and biologically safe and commonly used after undergoing a blepharoplasty surgery of the eyelids. Lower eyelid blepharoplasty is a cosmetic surgery that effectively cures eye disorders and cosmetic surgery related to the eye. The process involves removal of extra fat and skin from the lower eyelid area by trimming excess skin.

The global eyelid spacers market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to incessant rise in incidences of cosmetic surgery in the U.S., Japan, South Korea, etc. Moreover, technological advancements in eyelid spacers are likely to boost the market during the forecast period.

Key Drivers of Global Eyelid Spacers Market

High rate of prevalence of thyroid eye disease is one of the key drivers of the eyelid spacers market. Rise in the prevalence of inherited syndromes which effect the eyes and people with a history of thyroid eye disease, accidents, and trauma has led to the growth of eye surgeries or cosmetic surgeries. These factors are expected to drive the global eyelid spacers market during the forecast period.

Technological advancements associated with eyelid spacers are also fueling market growth. There has been an increase in use of porous polyethylene in the manufacturing of eyelid spacers for lid heightening and stabilization. This is anticipated to propel the global eyelid spacers market during the forecast period.

Rise in awareness regarding cosmetic surgery for rejuvenation and reconstruction of eyes, ongoing R&D in innovative eyelid spacer grafts, and focus of manufacturers and surgeons to overcome post-surgical complications are major factors that are likely to augment the growth of the eyelid spacers market during the forecast period. However, high price of the eyelid spacer product and its implantation procedure, uncertain reimbursement policies in developing countries, and lack of awareness about eyelid spacers in emerging countries are expected to restrain the growth of the eyelid spacers market during the forecast period.

Porous Polyethylene Material Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Porous polyethylene being used as lower eye lid spacers in lid heightening and stabilization due to its ultrathin high density porous structure is driving the demand of the patients opting for cosmetic surgery. The porous polyethylene implant inserted through subciliary incision and sutured to the lower edge of the tarsal plate during cosmetic surgery has exhibited improvement in eyelid mobility and overcome the pain.

Complications Associated With Eyelid Spacers Placement to Hamper Market

Certain complications associated with eyelid spacers placement include transient lash loss, skin contour abnormalities, and lid margin ectropion. Late complications related to eyelid spacers mainly include ocular irritation due to keratinization and rarely, perforation. This is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Hold a Major Share of Global Eyelid Spacers Market

Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of eyelid spacers, followed by North America and Europe. China and India are key markets in the region. The demand for eyelid spacers is high in India and China in the region.

Increase in incidences of ophthalmic surgery, cosmetic surgery, and high demand for minimally invasive procedures in China, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and other Asia Pacific countries are likely to drive the eyelid spacers market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period

The eyelid spacers market in Middle East & Africa is also estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. This can be attributed to increase in investments in the healthcare industry of the region and rise in medical tourism for cosmetic surgery.

Key Players Operating in Global Market:

The global eyelid spacers market is highly competitive with top manufacturers adopting various strategies for gaining maximum market share. Certain strategies, such as expansion of geographical presence through collaborations and extensive research and development activities for the production of flexible and biocompatible stents, have been adopted by the players in the market. Some of the key players operating in the global eyelid spacers market are:

Ophtec BV

Eyedetec Medical Inc.

TearLab Corporation

AcuFocus, Inc.

Rapid Pathogen Screening, Inc.

Microsurgical Technology, Inc.

Global Eyelid Spacers Market: Research Scope

Global Eyelid Spacers Market, by Material

Silicon

Polytetrafluoroethylene

Hyaluronic acid

Polyamides

High-density porous polyethylene

Others

Global Eyelid Spacers Market, by Indication

Postblepharoplasty

Thyroid Eye Disease

Other Indications

Global Eyelid Spacers Market, by Region